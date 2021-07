When it comes to short term and long terms investing, there are benefits and pitfalls. Find out which method will suit your financial portfolio. The general rule of thumb is that property is the ideal long term investment while a short term investment is in essence anything that a trader or investor holds on to for one year or less. Short term investments typically carry great volatility, hence their appeal for quick gains but also their risk of great loss. Regrettably, there are no get rich quick schemes in this world.