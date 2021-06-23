Toronto Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah receives 5-game ban, fine for throwing at Orioles’ Maikel Franco

Franco is awaiting X-rays after suffering an ankle injury during the bottom of the ninth inning of Wednesday's win over Houston, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Per Joe Trezza of MLB.com, Franco appeared to suffer the injury during the final play of the game. The severity of the injury isn't clear as of now, but the results of the X-rays should lead to an official diagnosis for the third baseman. He went 3-for-4 with an RBI and can be considered day-to-day for the time being.