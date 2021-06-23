Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Ribble Cycles unveil new e-bikes for town and country

By Sam Kieldsen Follow @samkieldsen
Stuff.tv
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRibble Cycles has launched a brace of slim and lightweight e-bikes, one designed for city streets and the other for rural trails. The Ribble Urban e (from £2,499, available now) has a step-through frame and luggage racks fore and aft, and looks ideal for zipping around town or commuting to the office (sorry, what?). The Ribble Hybrid AL e Trail (from £2,699, available now) has a low step-over frame, suspension and puncture-proof Schwalbe Marathon tyres, giving it some off-road chops. Both bikes have integrated lights and a smart display for changing the level of electrical assistance (the MALHE motor offers three power modes) and monitoring ride data. Perhaps the best part about these e-bikes is that they don’t look like e-bikes: thanks to the compact motors and slender frames, nobody will know you’re getting a helping hand from a battery, ensuring you look like a potent mix of Miss Marple and Sir Chris Hoy, and who doesn't want that?

www.stuff.tv
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Town And Country#The Ribble Urban E Lrb#Malhe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
Related
BicyclesPosted by
TechRadar

Ribble's new Dutch-style e-bike gives classic cycling a jolt of power

Ribble, the company behind our top-rated electric bike, the Hybrid AL e, has released a pair of new e-bikes for city and trail riding. The Urban e is Ribble's first commuter-style e-bike, with an upright sitting position for better visibility in traffic and a more comfortable ride in everyday clothes. Like the company's previous e-bikes, it has classic styling and barely resembles an electric bike at all, with the battery and all components housed within the frame, and design cues taken from traditional Dutch-style models.
Bicyclessingletracks.com

The New Nukeproof MegaWatt E-bike Promises a Planted and Playful Ride

Planted and playful are often opposing adjectives with mountain bikes, but Nukeproof says that the new 170mm mixed-wheel MegaWatt e-bike can cover both aspects. In their words, it has “anti-squat that’s optimized to create a bike that descends like a DH bike, yet climbs like an escalator.” The aluminum frame houses a Shimano EP8 motor, and the top models get a 630WH battery while the Comp models have a 504WH power unit that can be swapped out for the larger cell. Nukeproof says that the bike is intended to ride like their popular Mega models — with some extra oomph.
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Stylishly Speedy Electric Bikes

The Veloretti Electric Ivy minimalist eBike is a quiet yet powerful piece of transportation equipment that will provide riders with a stylish way to get around town on their own terms. The bike is paired with a 65nm torque mid-engine that will deliver smooth power that is customized to the...
BicyclesPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 4 Best Bike Pumps, According to a Cycling Coach

Nothing puts a damper on a scenic cruise or intense bike ride like a flat tire. That's why you shouldn't underestimate the value of a good bike pump. Problem is, many cyclists purchase pumps without giving them much thought or shopping around, says cycling coach Garret Seacat, CSCS. "Most often they buy something that does not fit their needs."
Seattle, WAseattlemet.com

Don’t Call an E-Bike a Bicycle

At first, it feels like cheating. An electric bike sports all the basics found on any pair of wheels: pedals, handlebars, a triangular seat that demands a little butt wiggle to position oneself just so. But engage the pedal assist motor, fueled by a lithium battery, and a burst of energy will superpower each pedal revolution. A little push produces major movement. Suddenly you’re Lance Armstrong, fresh off a doping session and facing a smooth downhill grade—it’s all a little too easy.
Cyclingsingletrackworld.com

British Cycling Have Big Plans for Mountain Biking

Following a six-week consultation in December 2019, British Cycling released their long-term plans for downhill and endurance. Their plans set out a series of goals and how they hope to achieve them. Given Jack Reading’s perspective on the lack of support for downhill just last year, does this mean things...
CarsAutoExpress

Electrogenic unveils new electric car conversion for Jaguar E-Type

Oxford-based electric classic car conversion specialist Electrogenic has revealed its latest offering: an EV conversion kit for the Jaguar E-Type. Buyers have their choice of three specifications. Called Tourer, Sprint and Grand Tourer, the cheapest is priced from £54,000 (excluding the cost of the donor car) and it comes with an electric motor and 40kWh battery in place of the original straight-six engine and petrol tank.
New York City, NYGear Patrol

The Best Motorcycles for Navigating City Streets

Well, hello there! Consider this list your introductory guide to commuter motorcycles. No, it’s not an official type of motorcycle per se, but it’s worth looking at; after all, if you’re zipping into, out of and around an urban environment, a motorcycle is just about the best way to get from A to B.
Carstecheblog.com

Vanderhall Unveils All-Electric 4×4 Brawley Off-Road Vehicle with 35-inch Wheels and 404HP

Utah-based Vanderhall Motor Works has just unveiled its all-electric 4×4 Brawley off-road vehicle. The exterior appears to be inspired by the Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon and what stands out first are its 35-inch tires that ride on a long-travel suspension with carbon-ceramic side brakes for stopping power. Four electric motors (one in each wheel) power the GTS model, generating a combined output of 404 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
Bicyclesmyfitnesspal.com

The Benefits of an E-Bike

For many cycling purists, the notion of adding an assisted motor to a bicycle is a form of cheating that doesn’t offer the same type of physical and mental benefits as a traditional bike. Sure, riding an electric bike (e-bike) might not be as difficult as tackling that monster climb with only the power in your legs — but does that mean an e-bike won’t provide a good workout, and are you better off walking around the block a few times instead?
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

E-bikes slowly gaining traction in Charleston

Electric-powered bicycles, or “e-bikes,” are starting to catch on in Charleston. It’s taken a while, but it can’t be blamed on our natural tendency to miss the cultural zeitgeist. Rather, two other familiar culprits loom — lack of funds and COVID-19. To sunny-in-nature, slight-in-build Curtis Givens, e-bikes might as well...
Cyclingwhbl.com

Berlin expands bike lanes as COVID cycling boom continues

BERLIN (Reuters) – Berlin is making permanent the extra bike lanes it added during coronavirus lockdowns as it seeks to support the cycling boom that started in the pandemic. The German capital has marked about 25 km (15 miles) of extra “pop-up” bike lanes since COVID-19 hit in 2020 as...
TrafficShropshire Star

Officers take to e-bikes to help manage parking problems at waterfall

Parking officers have turned to e-bikes to help manage the parking problems at Llanrhaeadr waterfall. A pilot scheme to assess the usefulness of e-bikes by some Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board staff is already bearing fruit for parking enforcement officers. The e-bikes have been purchased from Powys...
Carssiliconangle.com

Bird is bringing a fleet of e-bikes to the streets

Electric scooter and moped hire startup Bird Rides Inc. announced today that it’s releasing a fleet of e-bikes, something that has been in the pipeline for some time. “Shared scooters helped lay a critical foundation for a transportation future that’s both electric and multimodal,” Travis VanderZanden, founder and chief executive of Bird, said in a statement. “Together with our new, comprehensive bikeshare program that pairs our state-of-the-art vehicles with custom local integrations, Bird is uniquely equipped to meet the eco-friendly mobility needs of cities, riders, and small businesses alike, both now and into the future.”
Bicyclesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Prophete Cargo: low-priced cargo e-bike at discount

After a short sales period at the beginning of April, a limited number of cargo e-bikes from the Prophete discount brand are back in the Aldi range (north and south). In contrast to the manufacturer’s price of around 4300 euros (currently “not available”), the retail chain offers it via “Aldi delivers” for 3250 euros, while Aldi Süd says: “while stocks last”, Aldi Nord terminates the sale on July 17th .2021 “or while stocks last”. Lidl and electronics wholesalers, such as Saturn and others, also sell the same bike in small variations.
CyclingPosted by
The Independent

9 best bike lights to help keep you safe while cycling

If you plan on riding on the roads at night or in low light, you need a set of lights for your bike – it’s the law. While it’s a legal requirement to use lights in the dark, many riders also now use daytime running lights (DRLs) to make sure they get noticed. A 2012 study found DRLs reduced the risk of accidents by almost 20 per cent. Modern USB-rechargeable LEDs offer much-improved running times over old-style cell batteries and can be much smaller. You can easily top them up via an office computer or a pocket powerbank too. Pay...