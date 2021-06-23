Cancel
Total e-commerce sales during Amazon Prime Day surpass $11 billion, Adobe says

By Lauren Thomas, @laurenthomas
CNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal online retail sales in the United States during Prime Day were 6.1% higher than transactions generated by the 2020 event, according to Adobe Analytics. Online retail sales amounted to $5.6 billion on Monday and $5.4 billion on day two, Adobe said. That made Monday the biggest day for digital...

Posted by
The Motley Fool

Amazon's Biggest Threat in E-Commerce

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been the e-commerce king for more than two decades because it's been able to put together a simple shopping solution with a nearly unlimited variety of products. And no retailer, brick-and-mortar or online, was able to keep up with this incredible growth stock. The shopping dynamic has...
Global cloud spending boomed in Q1, surpassed non-cloud, IDC says

Enterprises spent big on cloud infrastructure — $15.1 billion — in the first quarter of 2021, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said in its latest tracker. Specifically, spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud infrastructure, including dedicated and shared environments, increased 12.5% year over year, compared to 6.3% year over year increase for non-cloud infrastructure. Global spending for non-cloud infrastructure was $13.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
Best E-Commerce Stocks To Buy In July 2021? 4 Names In Focus

E-commerce stocks had a historic year in the stock market last year. Well, it shouldn’t come as a surprise since many countries around the world were sent into lockdown. At that point, most shopping activities were conducted online. So, even those who were skeptical of online shopping initially must have been exposed to e-commerce platforms. This is of course due to the advancement of technology as well. Some company’s platforms such as Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) even have augmented reality features that would allow you to have a rough idea of what you’re getting.
Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
PS5 restock update: How to buy PlayStation 5 from Target, Best Buy and other major retailers

Thursday was a busy day for PlayStation 5 restocks as GameStop and Walmart sold through their inventory consoles, as expected. Best Buy started the week with its PS5 restock that lasted longer than normal, which appears to be a sign that the number of people with PS5s is growing. We're still waiting to see if Target will have systems for sale this week, which may happen according to PS5 restock expert Jake Randall.
Value Creation Via Private Labelling In Consumer Retail and E-commerce

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In recent years, private labels have emerged as the rising stars of retail and e-commerce. Private labels, or in-house brands, typically offer shoppers value for money, while earning higher margins—around twice as much as external brands—for retailers and e-commerce players. Private labels have the potential to develop into self-sustaining brands with a loyal consumer base and grow beyond the captive platform.
Fourth of July 2021 sales: Shop deals from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and 48 other major retailers

The summer season means serious sales. Independence Day is one of the biggest sales events of the year. Whether the deals help you digest after your cookout, you need to get a headstart on holiday shopping, or just can't turn down a great bargain, now is a great time to dive headfirst into some summer savings from 51 major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Overstock, Best Buy, Macy's and more.
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Hot Growth Stock

Whenever I buy a stock, I first make a list of reasons I think that stock can beat the market. This is my investment thesis, and it allows me to evaluate and tweak my decision-making process over the long term. It also helps me filter out short-term noise and focus on the big picture.
Amazon Prime Day sales break records

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Sales on Amazon Prime Day shattered records this year and turned out to be the biggest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in Amazon's history. The discount event was held Monday and Tuesday this week and smashed records previously held. The impressive numbers coming despite the...
Amazon Falls As Prime Day Sales Numbers Come Out

Investing.com – Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares slipped 0.5% during Wednesday’s session after revealing numbers for its 48-hour Prime Day mega sales event. While the company never discloses total Prime Day sales, according to Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Analytics, online retail sales amounted to $5.6 billion on Monday, the first day of Prime Day, and $5.4 billion on Tuesday.
pymnts

Online Sales Topped $11B During Amazon Prime Day Event

U.S. eCommerce sales during Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day shopping event totaled more than $11 billion, a 6.1 percent increase over last year, CNBC reported, citing data by Adobe Analytics. Total online sales during the June 21-22 Prime Day event were more than 2020’s Cyber Monday event held the day after...
Amazon Prime Day boosts e-commerce everywhere compared to last year

Online shoppers dropped some cash during Prime Day, and not just on Amazon.com. E-commerce sales for all retailers totaled more than $11 billion in the US, according to Adobe Analytics. Amazon didn't provide sales numbers for Prime Day, which took place over Jun. 21 and 22, but said shoppers bought more than 250 million items.
Amazon says more than 250 million items were purchased during Prime Day event

Amazon said its Prime Day 2021 sale moved more than 250 million items and surpassed every other Prime Day event in terms of sales volume. Amazon's midsummer bargain holiday ran for 48 hours this year, and in addition to ginning up sales for Amazon and its sellers, Prime Day is also part of Amazon's overall recurring revenue strategy for adding Prime subscribers.
All the latest Amazon Prime Day Dyson deals and sales

It’s the second and last day of Prime Day 2021, which means the sales aren’t going to last much longer. Indeed, Prime Day ends tonight at midnight PST. If you’re looking for a new and reliable vacuum cleaner, we have our eye on all the best Prime Day Dyson deals that are part of the massive number of Prime Day deals happening now. This is the ideal time to take advantage of deep discounts so you can enjoy a superior vacuuming experience for less or treat yourself to a few extra features, such as a focus on pet hair removal. We also have the best deals for other Dyson products, including air purifiers, hairdryers, and fans. The focus may be on Dyson vacuums, but we’d never forget the joy of its other products, too. Whatever your needs, we’ve got you covered with a look at the best Prime Day Dyson sales, plus some insight into what to look for before making a purchase. Don’t delay too long, however. The deals officially end at midnight, but we’ve also seen a few deals sell out because of depleted inventory. Delaying at this point won’t bring lower prices and could leave you without a deal you thought you already had in hand — but just hadn’t actually ordered yet.