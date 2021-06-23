Mayor Perkins updates Rotarians on various topics
Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. was the guest speaker at this week's Selma Rotary Club. Instead of coming in with a specific topic, Perkins asked members what they thought about what was happening in the city, and what they'd like to see done, which resulted in a wide range of discussion topics from public works, to law enforcement, to changing the culture in the community where people will show more personal responsibility.