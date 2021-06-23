Cancel
Retail

Total E-Commerce Sales During Amazon Prime Day Surpass $11 Billion, Adobe Says

By Lauren Thomas, CNBC
NBC Miami
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal online retail sales in the United States during Prime Day were 6.1% higher than transactions generated by the 2020 event, according to Adobe Analytics. Online retail sales amounted to $5.6 billion on Monday and $5.4 billion on day two, Adobe said. That made Monday the biggest day for digital...

