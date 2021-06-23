Total E-Commerce Sales During Amazon Prime Day Surpass $11 Billion, Adobe Says

E-commerce stocks had a historic year in the stock market last year. Well, it shouldn’t come as a surprise since many countries around the world were sent into lockdown. At that point, most shopping activities were conducted online. So, even those who were skeptical of online shopping initially must have been exposed to e-commerce platforms. This is of course due to the advancement of technology as well. Some company’s platforms such as Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) even have augmented reality features that would allow you to have a rough idea of what you’re getting.