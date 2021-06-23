Cancel
NBA

The Ayton-Oop, Round 3 Predictions, and NBA Lottery Reactions

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the Suns’ Game 2 victory over the Clippers, Deandre Ayton’s game-saving alley-oop, a slew of reviews that dragged out the end of the game, hope for the Clippers, and more (3:00) before sharing some NBA gambling odds and discussing Jon Rahm’s U.S. Open victory (21:30). Then Bill is joined by Kevin O’Connor, Wosny Lambre, and J. Kyle Mann to discuss the 2021 NBA draft lottery in real time, as well as potential trades, the Hawks-Bucks series, and more (44:45)

Bill Simmons
Deandre Ayton
#Nba Lottery#Nba Draft Lottery#Ringer#Suns#Clippers#The Hawks Bucks
Los Angeles Clippers
NBABleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Rounding Up Latest 2021 NBA Draft Buzz Ahead of Lottery

The 2021 NBA draft lottery is upon us. At 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the league will determine which teams will select at the top of July's draft. For the New York Knicks, though, the lottery is largely irrelevant—at least for the time being. For the first time since the...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Monty Williams on ‘unreal execution’ of Ayton ‘Valley-Oop’

Here is what Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said after his team’s 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night at Phoenix Suns Arena. On the inbounds play to starting center Deandre Ayton to win the game and how he...
NBAchatsports.com

Indiana Pacers mock draft round up prior to the NBA Draft Lottery

Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard James Bouknight (2) brings the ball up court against the Maryland Terrapins during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports. With the NBA Draft Lottery set...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Draft Lottery 2021: 1st-Round Odds and Mock Draft Before the Combine

The 2021 NBA draft combine is here, with some of the nation's top prospects set to showcase their talents in Chicago. According to NBA.com, 69 draft prospects are scheduled to attend the combine, which will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. At the...
NBABleacher Report

2021 NBA Draft: Top Prospects and Pre-Lottery 1st-Round Order

In less than 24 hours, the selection order is going to look quite a bit different than it does right now. The 2021 NBA draft lottery is scheduled to take place at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and we'll then know who's on the clock at No. 1 overall. A...
NBAperutribune.com

Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker sat in a chair with a crooked and swollen nose, complete with tape over three fresh stitches. He also had a big smile on his face, remembering Jae Crowder's pass, Deandre Ayton's tip-in dunk and a play that will live in Phoenix Suns lore for a long, long time.
NBAchatsports.com

Ayton's Game-Winning 'Valley-Oop' Gives Suns 2-0 Lead Over Clippers

The pass angle from Jae Crowder was pristine. The screen from Devin Booker was gutsy. And the finish from Deandre Ayton was jaw-dropping. In a flash, the Phoenix Suns had stunningly seized a one-point advantage on an out-of-bounds play that had started with less than a second remaining on the game clock. A lengthy officials’ review then confirmed the basket, sending a Phoenix Suns Arena crowd that has been raucous throughout the postseason into an absolute frenzy.
NBAPosted by
WGN TV

If the Bulls want a 2021 first round pick, they’ll need some NBA Lottery luck

CHICAGO – No matter what the circumstances, this was going to be a bit of a stressfull night for the Bulls. As the team continues to look to build up their roster, a little luck in the NBA Draft Lottery always helps. That was the case in 2020, when the team moved up to the fourth-overall selection to eventually take forward Patrick Williams.