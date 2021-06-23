The Ayton-Oop, Round 3 Predictions, and NBA Lottery Reactions
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the Suns’ Game 2 victory over the Clippers, Deandre Ayton’s game-saving alley-oop, a slew of reviews that dragged out the end of the game, hope for the Clippers, and more (3:00) before sharing some NBA gambling odds and discussing Jon Rahm’s U.S. Open victory (21:30). Then Bill is joined by Kevin O’Connor, Wosny Lambre, and J. Kyle Mann to discuss the 2021 NBA draft lottery in real time, as well as potential trades, the Hawks-Bucks series, and more (44:45)www.theringer.com