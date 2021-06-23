Elton John Announces Final North American Dates for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Elton John has announced the final North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which takes place in 2022. The new dates kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 15th and culminate with a two-night stint at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19th and 20th. Tickets go on sale on June 30th, with presale tickets available to American Express card members beginning on Wednesday at noon local time.