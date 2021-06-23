Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Elton John Announces Final North American Dates for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

By Althea Legaspi
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Elton John has announced the final North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which takes place in 2022. The new dates kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 15th and culminate with a two-night stint at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19th and 20th. Tickets go on sale on June 30th, with presale tickets available to American Express card members beginning on Wednesday at noon local time.

www.rollingstone.com
Community Policy
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minute Maid Park#Pnc Park#Metlife Stadium#North American#American Express#Trek#Pa Citizens Bank Park#Mi Comerica Park#Ma Gillette Stadium#Il Soldier#Ny Carrier Dome#Nc#Tx#Bc Bc Place#Az Chase Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Nissan
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Music959theriver.com

See Elton John at Soldier Field!!

Listen to the Mackay in the Morning Show with Danielle Tufano all this week at 7:50am to play “WHO SAID IT?” for your chance to win tickets to see Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour when it stops at Soldier Field on August 5, 2022!
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Candlemass Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Doom metal band Candlemass has announced U.S. tour dates for Spring 2022. The three-date tour will feature an appearance at Hell’s Heroes festival and two headlining shows with support from doom band The Skull and post-rock duo Frayle. The tour kicks off in Boston, MA on April 20 and will...