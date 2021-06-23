Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Should I email my ex for closure?

Boston Globe
 10 days ago

What's on your mind about your relationship ... or the relationship you're looking for? Email your question to [email protected] or fill out this form. What's your take on closure conversations/emails to an ex? Basically, he broke my heart about a year ago, and I haven't fully moved on. We genuinely tried to remain friends (and did for a while). I loved him and always hoped we'd get back together when his schedule settled down, since his reasons for the breakup were "timing" and "overcommitment" (work, graduate school, etc.).

loveletters.boston.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Coursework
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Trouble Relationship
Related
Relationship Adviceeujacksonville.com

Dear Dumbs: At what point should I take my wedding ring off after a divorce?

I love your podcast. It’s funny, informative and inspiring to say the least. I’ve been married for four years. My wife and I have recently had some issues which has led to us making a mutual decision to invoke a trial separation. We’re using it as a time to take a step back to see what’s really important to us. At least that’s what I thought.
Petsforsythwoman.com

Conversation with Your BFF: ‘My Date Hates My Dog…What Should I Do?’

As the dog mom of four rescue pups, dating someone who doesn’t love my fur babies is not ever going to happen. In fact, two of my pups found their way to me after their owner of three years started dating a woman who didn’t like dogs or any animals, in general. The girlfriend posted the pups on Craigslist to quickly get rid of them. I contacted the owner, and after hearing the story of why he was rehoming them, my reply was, “If I were you, I’d keep the dogs and rehome the girlfriend. Her not liking animals is just one of the red flags to come. Trust me.” Needless to say, since they are with me, he kept the girlfriend. What if you fall head over heels in love with someone who doesn’t like your pets… what do you do? I am so glad you asked.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
B93

Why Am I Dreaming About My Ex? Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question

Leo and Rebecca Buzz Question - First off, let me say I'm in a happy relationship with my man and have been for 4 years. So, answer me this...WHY AM I DREAMING ABOUT MY EX? I don't get. I haven't seen him in more than 4 years. I have had several and I don't get it. I haven't and won't tell my man, but what do these dreams mean?
Relationship Advicethepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: Should I Pay My Boyfriend Back for Vacation Before I Dump Him?

I have been dating a guy for eight months. He has always insisted on paying for our dates, generally meals, and wouldn’t hear my objections. So I relaxed. But he was unhappy with a gift I bought him, and now he brings up that he always pays for our dates. He still wants to take me on a trip that he paid for. I won’t go. Should I pay for half of the trip and walk away?
Relationship AdviceTODAY.com

I caught my friend's wife cheating — should I tell him?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com or click here.
Family RelationshipsSlate

My Husband and I Cannot Agree on Where Our Twins Should Sleep

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am almost 5 months pregnant with our first children—a set of twins. I’ve been reading like a bad student before a final, and the nesting is really starting to kick in, but my husband and I can’t agree on whether the babies should share a room. We plan to have them in cribs in our room for the first four-ish months, then transition them to their own room(s) once they’re a little older and don’t need to eat as often. I think we should put them both in the same room for convenience, and keep our third bedroom as a spare, as we’re often the place where friends and family crash when they need a helping hand. I figure by the time we move them to their own room, they’ll be on the same schedule and need to eat around the same time, so waking up won’t be so much of a problem. My husband thinks when they cry, they’ll wake each other up, leading all of us to get less sleep because babies don’t really stick to schedules. Who’s right?
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Man Frames Housekeeper to Fool His Wife, Karma Punishes Him Hard - Subscriber Story

A man fooled his wife into believing that their housekeeper was stealing from them and got her fired, but everything comes crumbling down when she discovers the truth. They say money is not important for love, but you have to pay attention when one half of the couple has much more than the other. Annalise Thorn had been so happy to find love in Robert after years of searching for “Mr. Right.”
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Wife Gets Revenge on Her Husband Who Lies to Her All the Time – Subscriber Story

A woman is shattered when she discovers her husband has been lying to her, but then she devises the perfect plan to get her revenge. Agnes Danton believed she was happily married until the day she found a piece of clothing that didn't belong to her in her laundry basket. Agnes stared at the blouse. It was lovely and expensive and something Agnes would never have dared to wear.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

I Miss My Ex: 4 Reasons Why You’re Missing Them and How to Stop

Missing your ex-lover after a breakup is practically unavoidable. It doesn’t matter whether your relationship was a pool of pus or a healthy little sunshine, overflowing with unconditional love. And it doesn’t matter who dumped who. Hell, even the fact that you hate your ex is irrelevant. Yes, you’ve read...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Brings Her Homeless Ex-husband Home and Learns His Terrible Secret – Subscriber Story

A woman recognizes her ex-husband now living homeless because of her. She decides to help him by taking him home but learns the truth behind his “hobo story.”. Mary was walking down the street, running her errands for the week. It was a typical Tuesday afternoon in which she usually goes shopping and goes home to prepare dinner and wait for her husband John to join her after work.