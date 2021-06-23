More than 70 companies are hiring at a mega job fair in South Florida this week

(MIAMI) As Florida’s unemployment rate inches up, more than 75 companies will be looking to fill 4,500 positions at a mega-job fair in Sunrise this Thursday.

Whether you’re looking for an entry-level position or a more experienced management job, the hiring event features a diverse pool of employers with job openings including sales, service techs, cooks, housekeeping, technicians, managers, security, marketing, and more. According to a news release, jobs are available in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

Among the companies hiring are the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (which will be doing on-the-spot interviews), City Furniture, Cintas, Cano Health, New York Life Insurance, Jiffy Lube, The Riverside Hotel, Verizon Wireless, and Rick Case Automotive Group.

This mega event in search for workers comes only days before Florida ends federal jobless benefits. However, only 100,000 of the 503,000 who are unemployed are accepting the help. According to state data, more than 500,000 jobs are open in the state. Like so, several businesses will offer competitive benefits packages such as green card sponsorship to licensed nurses, and sign-on bonuses during Thursday’s job fair.



Attendees are advised to dress professionally and to prepare a personalized pitch for a successful job fair experience.

Other tips for job fair success:

Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter

Bring several copies of your updated resume or work history to the event

Parking and admission is free. Interested participants can pre-register here.

WHEN: Thursday, June 24th, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: BB&T Center: One Panther Parkway, Sunrise FL 33323

