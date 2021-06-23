Cancel
American Anti-Vax Conspiracies Are Now Running Rampant in West Africa

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. Anti-vax conspiracies about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines that originated on U.S. pseudoscience websites are now being shared across communities in West Africa, where vaccine hesitancy is already a major problem, according to a new six-month investigation by fact-checking group First Draft.

Vice

Vice

