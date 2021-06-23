Extracting Pollution Time Series Using Satellite Data
In this blog post, I discuss how the level of pollution in any geographical location can be tracked almost in real-time using free and open source tools in Python. Pollution due to anthropogenic activities is a big concern nowadays. A wide variety of pollutants e.g. Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Aerosols, Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) etc are entering the atmosphere, posing a grave threat to human health and climate at large. Launched in 2017 as part of the Copernicus earth observation programme, the Sentinel-5P satellite by the European Space Agency enables us to track the level of pollutants at high frequency (almost daily). In this blog post, I will be discussing how we can track the level of pollution in any geographical location across the globe almost in real-time using free and open source tools in Python.towardsdatascience.com