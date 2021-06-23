Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Duran Duran’s ‘Rio’ At 39: Listen, Read—And Sip

By Amanda Schuster
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“We want to be the band to dance to when the bomb drops.” That was the headline in Sounds, December, 1980, a few months before Duran Duran’s self-titled first record was released on June 15, 1981. Pandemic restrictions delayed this year’s 40th anniversary bash to next year, but there’s another...

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

231K+
Followers
57K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Le Bon
Person
Alain Delon
Person
Roger Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crushed Ice#Cocktail Glass#Cherry Ice Cream#Capitol Records#Mtv#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmyq105.com

Duran Duran: The Early Years

Happy birthday to John Taylor of Duran Duran, who turns 61 today!. Singer Simon Le Bon (L) and bassist John Taylor (C) of the British pop group Duran Duran talk with people wearing passes for Tina Turner's Break Every Rule concert tour in a dressing room, c. 1987. (Photo by Eastlight/Getty Images)
MusicPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

40 Years Ago: Duran Duran Take First Steps to Fame on Debut LP

On July 16, 1980, the classic Duran Duran lineup — singer Simon Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, guitarist Andy Taylor, drummer Roger Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes — played their first show ever. The location: Birmingham, England's Rum Runner, the club that doubled as the group's headquarters and practice space.
MusicSFGate

Duran Duran, New Kids, Bret Michaels Added to 'Behind the Music' Lineup: Watch the Trailer

For those feeling wolverine levels of hunger for further Duran Duran backstory, Paramount Plus’ revival of the “Behind the Music” franchise plans to meet that need with an episode’s worth of memories — careless, careful or otherwise — devoted to the band. The platform is announcing today the addition of Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block and Bret Michaels episodes, along with a trailer that reveals glimpses of the first eight, dates for which have now been set.
MusicAlternative Press

15 artists who show that the Velvet Underground’s influence is eternal

Lester Bangs, the greatest rock journalist ever, felt eternal Lower East Side musical royals the Velvet Underground were “our Beatles and Bob Dylan combined” and that “modern music begins” with them. He wasn’t wrong. They existed only for a handful of years—1965 to 1970. But five years was enough for them to create virtually everything Alternative Press covers. Punk? Noise? Indie? You name it: The Velvets are somewhere in its DNA.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Charleston Music Hall to Host 80s vs 90s Music Video Dance Party

The Charleston Music Hall will present the “80s vs 90s Music Video Dance Party: Music Video Battle of the Decades” featuring Dj Edē on Friday, August 6th. The party starts at 9 pm and runs until midnight. Get ready to break in the Music Hall’s new general admission floor with...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOE ELLIOTT Says Performing 'All The Young Dudes' At FREDDIE MERCURY Tribute Concert Was 'The Best Four Minutes Of My Life On Stage'

During an appearance on the latest installment of 95.5 KLOS's "New & Approved" music series, DEF LEPPARD singer and founding member Joe Elliott was asked what it was like to join surviving members of QUEEN, along with Ian Hunter, David Bowie and Mick Ronson, for a performance of "All The Young Dudes" at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in April 1992 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Joe said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "With the greatest of respect to everything that this band has done, it has to be one of the best three or four minutes of my life on stage — was getting up to do that number, for various different reasons. We were celebrating the life and times of Freddie Mercury, bringing AIDS awareness to the world. We were No. 1 all over the world with 'Adrenalize' and 'Let's Get Rocked' at the time of that concert. And so many of our musical heroes were there. Obviosly, the remaining members of QUEEN. Tony Iommi played rhythm guitar with Brian [May, QUEEN guitarist] nearly the entire set — Tony from BLACK SABBATH. And you're looking at all the different singers that were there — Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant. And the bands that performed — like GN'R [GUNS N' ROSES] [and] ourselves — it was an incredible moment. But to see everybody that meant anything to us as a collective band or us as individuals, being on stage doing the anthem of our generation, as far as I'm concerned, was just unbelievable. You're looking at, as I said, the remaining members of QUEEN, with Mick Ronson on guitar, David Bowie playing the sax and Ian Hunter singing. It was one of those moments where Brian said, 'You're gonna get up and do the backing vocals?' And I said, 'You try stopping me.' And I remember I grabbed Phil [Collen, DEF LEPPARD guitarist]. Phil was a little reluctant at first. I said, 'If you don't do this, you're gonna regret this for the rest of your life.' And I almost kind of kidnapped him, dragged him on with me. So the two of us were shadowing on either side of Brian May and singing with this guy that had become a lifelong friend of ours a decade earlier anyway. And it was a just a magical moment; it can't be replicated. I can do some amazing things from now till the day that we don't do this anymore, and we have done some amazing things starting back in 1979. But that four minutes was the cherry on top of an immense cake. It was just phenomenal. Even now thinking about it, the hairs on my arms are getting all weird. It's just a fantastic thing that we were in the right place at the right time. It's nothing to do with us. That song was, obviously, chosen by, I would imagine, Brian and Roger [Taylor, QUEEN drummer], who would have been the two who had more say than anybody else."
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

6 Epic Listens for Your Summer Reading List

Book Riot is teaming up with the Macmillan Audio newsletter, Hear, Here! to giveaway a year subscription to Audible! Enter the form here and subscribe to Hear, Here! for a chance to win! A little more about Hear, Here: Sign up to receive information about new releases, advance clips and more, all related to your favorite audiobooks and authors.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

'Tuning In' with Ricky Duran

You saw him on "The Voice," but now this soulful Austin-based singer/guitarist is ready to get back out there. We're "Tuning In" with Ricky Duran.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

LL Cool J, Duran Duran, And More To Star In Rebooted ‘Behind The Music’ Series

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for its Behind the Music reboot, featuring stars LL Cool J, like Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Busta Rhymes, and more. This new version of VH1’s well-known documentary series premieres with two episodes July 29th on the streaming platform, followed by new episodes weekly on Thursdays.
TV & Videosweaa.org

What's Making Us Happy: A Guide For Your Weekend Watching, Listening And Reading

Every Friday, the hosts and guests on Pop Culture Happy Hour share the shows, movies, books and music that brought them joy that week. We hope they make you happy, too!. Sexy Beasts is described as "a new dating show where real life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind date chemistry to the test." They really undersold it. These really hot people are dressed up like pandas, and ox, and beavers, and baboons, and the devil. In this one trailer that's like 80 seconds long, you see a panda ask an ox if he has health insurance. You see a beaver say the words "ass first personality second." You see a baboon kiss a she-devil.
Musickosu.org

The Ophelias (Feat. Julien Baker), 'Neil Young On High'

You ever lose a beloved artist to a breakup? A musician so tied to someone and some time past that even an innocuous song sends you spiraling? "Neil Young On High" takes that experience and picks apart those broken-heart pieces, rendered in small memories. The indie-pop quartet dresses the song with an intricate latticework of noodly guitar and bass, yearning violin and crisp drumming. Julien Baker, a singer who knows a thing or two about pulling every thread of emotion with utmost craft, not only adds harmonies but depth to Spencer Peppet's sinuous ache.
Musicgoodmenproject.com

The Clash: 11 Songs That Matter

Sandinista! , The Clash’s spectacular dissertation on the human spirit, is forty years old this month. Hated by the critics, hushed by the fans, and handed to the charity shops, the album has become a misunderstood oddity in the band’s superlative canon. And yet there are many tracks within the band’s tenure that never received the credit they deserved. Here are some other lesser-known gems written by “The Only Band That Matters.”
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Lauren Anderson touches on all kinds of love in new album “Love on the Rocks”

Nashville singer-songwriter Lauren Anderson is releasing her self-produced new album, Love on the Rocks, in August which draws upon her numerous influences resulting in a blues-rock R&B-tinged masterpiece. Anderson has already released singles “Stand Still” (April), “Back to Chicago” (May), “Keep On” (June), and “Love On the Rocks” (dropping this month).
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Alex Lifeson 7/2/21

Rush‘s Alex Lifeson teamed up virtually with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello, for a new project of Morello’s. Lifeson told Ultimate Classic Rock, “I think this is a project that he’s working on with a bunch of different musicians. I don’t really know what the future holds for it, but I really loved doing it.”