Joy Division drag act Joyce D’Vision returns with ‘Isolation’ cover

The world is filled with great Joy Division covers, with legends like Nine Inch Nails and Grace Jones rightly placed atop playlists that include commendable efforts from El Ten Eleven, LCD Soundsystem, Low, and perhaps the greatest of all time, Spoek Mathambo’s “Control”. We broke down our faves way back in 2013 (yikes!), but we have a new entry to celebrate, one that may or may not appease the ghosts currently haunting the site of Manchester’s old Electric Circus.