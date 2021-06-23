Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Sisolak: Some Nevada jobs ‘aren’t coming back’

By Michael Lyle
Posted by 
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 10 days ago

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVxrt_0acwYjRO00

As the economy begins to rebound following the pandemic and both state and federal governments assess the damage from record job loss, Gov. Steve Sisolak said some workers will need to acquire additional skills to secure new job opportunities.

Speaking alongside the U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, the two announced Tuesday during a roundtable at the College of Southern Nevada Charleston campus that Nevada’s Office of Workforce Innovation (OWINN) will receive a nearly $4 million grant to develop, modernize and diversify apprenticeship programs.

“We have a lot of folks who lost their jobs and some of those jobs aren’t coming back,” Sisolak said. “We are counting on OWINN and the community colleges to give them the skills they need to get these jobs.”

The funding will help finance apprenticeship opportunities in health care, manufacturing and information technology. Walsh said the Department of Labor is awarding $130 million to grants and Nevada is one of 15 states receiving funding.

Sisolak said community colleges, while long underfunded and underappreciated, allow people to get the training and skills needed to be competitive in the workforce.

While there has been decades-long focus on higher education and college degrees, both Sisolak and Walsh said there needs to be more emphasis and investment in training for trade programs.

Sisolak added there is a need to address misconceptions, particularly from high schoolers, about how much trade jobs, like plumbers, carpenters and chefs, actually pay.

“These are careers. These aren’t minimum wage jobs,” Sisolak said. “Some will say, ‘I don’t want to be a plumber. I don’t want to make $9 an hour.’ I’m like, ‘are you kidding me? You have no idea how much plumbers are making.’”

While much of Tuesday’s discussion centered around increasing apprenticeship programs and connecting people to “skilled labor jobs” that pay more, there wasn’t any mention of increasing wages, benefits, or working conditions for those employed in the jobs Nevada has now.

Sisolak did not elaborate on specific sectors where pre-pandemic jobs would not return, and he wasn’t available for questions following the roundtable.

The investment in apprenticeship programs, Walsh said, is part of larger efforts from the Biden Administration to strengthen and transform the U.S. economy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7elT_0acwYjRO00
“I think we’ve finally gone beyond the conversation that infrastructure is roads and bridges,” said U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. (Photo: Michael Lyle)

Additional job training and employment enhancement provisions are included in the Biden administration’s proposed American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan. Both are part of Biden’s efforts to invest in both physical infrastructure like roads, bridges, workforce and housing, as well as other types of infrastructure like affordable child care, college access and paid leave.

Walsh has been traveling the country to tout the proposals and spoke at the Culinary Union Tuesday morning.

The American Jobs Plan, which was introduced in March and is going through intense negotiations, also has other notable investments, including $400 billion for home caregivers, the largest-growing job sector in the country, and $45 billion to replace lead pipes.

The final components of the bill are still to be determined as Republicans push counter-proposals that could significantly cut many of Biden’s initial proposals, as well as the means for paying the combined $3.8 trillion in spending that accompanies the plans.

During the roundtable at CSN, Walsh also took time to ask the group about items they think the Department of Labor, as well as the federal government, should consider when it comes to the needs of the workforce.

“For a significant number of women who haven’t come back into the workforce, child care is one of the issues,” said Elisa Cafferata, the director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Walsh said the American Rescue Plan had a $39 billion allotment for child care, and the American Families Plan, as proposed, would include “a major investment into early child care and universal kindergarten.”

“It doesn’t matter where I am in the country — Iowa, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nevada, my home state Massachusetts — it’s time for us to make a major investment in this area,” Walsh said in an interview. “When I have one-on-one conversations with Congress folks, they all agree. Now it’s a matter of what’s the will to get this thing through.”

When asked if there was a red line on negotiations around child care funding included in the legislation, he added “it isn’t a time to talk about red lines yet.”

“I think we’ve finally gone beyond the conversation that infrastructure is roads and bridges,” he said. “Infrastructure is child care. Infrastructure is elder care. Infrastructure is electric grids. Infrastructure is clean drinking water. I think we are having those major conversations now.”

The post Sisolak: Some Nevada jobs ‘aren’t coming back’ appeared first on Nevada Current .

Community Policy
View All 25 Commentsarrow_down
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

259
Followers
186
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Nevada Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Steve Jobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Nevada#U S Economy#Owinn#The Department Of Labor#The Biden Administration#The American Jobs Plan#Republicans#Csn#The American Rescue Plan#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s charm offensive, a ‘quarrel forgotten,’ Jan. 6, and of course, UFOs

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Mark Hutchison is an area fancy-pants lawyer who was also a state senator (and also a lieutenant governor but that’s a part-time job with no inbox so merits only parenthetical mention). Now he’s working to get media personality and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo elected governor, and Hutchison placed an oped on that riveting topic… Continue Reading Lombardo’s charm offensive, a ‘quarrel forgotten,’ Jan. 6, and of course, UFOs The post Lombardo’s charm offensive, a ‘quarrel forgotten,’ Jan. 6, and of course, UFOs appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada StatePosted by
Nevada Current

July brings higher minimum wage, but NV still lags behind AZ, CO, CA, OR, WA…

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting Thursday, but whether those positions can be filled as a “workforce shortage” hits the state has some businesses concerned. It’s the second of four increases the Legislature mandated in 2019, which have raised the state’s hourly minimum from $7.25 then to $8.75 today. If employees are not… Continue Reading July brings higher minimum wage, but NV still lags behind AZ, CO, CA, OR, WA… The post July brings higher minimum wage, but NV still lags behind AZ, CO, CA, OR, WA… appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada StatePosted by
Nevada Current

‘Pedestrian Safety Zones’ could become Nevada’s next school zones

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Every year, dozens of people are killed trying to cross Nevada roadways. A new concept hopes to reduce those numbers. It’s called a pedestrian safety zone. They are designed to reduce driving speeds and raise driver awareness in areas where people are at a higher risk of being struck and killed in collisions with motor… Continue Reading ‘Pedestrian Safety Zones’ could become Nevada’s next school zones The post ‘Pedestrian Safety Zones’ could become Nevada’s next school zones appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

New debit card sparks new worries about unemployment benefits

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada unemployment claimants—many of whom have already faced months-long delays to receive their benefits, and struggled to reach help from an office running on ‘vintage’ software—will receive their benefits through a new bank starting Thursday, and some are wary the change could leave them behind.   Starting July 1, claimants will receive their benefits on… Continue Reading New debit card sparks new worries about unemployment benefits The post New debit card sparks new worries about unemployment benefits appeared first on Nevada Current.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Nevada Current

Traffic ticket decriminalization takes effect July 1, but law’s major provisions don’t

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While legislation decriminalizing traffic tickets and preventing driver’s license suspensions for minor traffic offenses technically go into effect July 1, major provisions of the bills won’t be effective until months, if not years, later. Assembly Bill 116 makes minor traffic violations, such as driving with a broken taillight, a civil infraction, while Senate Bill 219… Continue Reading Traffic ticket decriminalization takes effect July 1, but law’s major provisions don’t The post Traffic ticket decriminalization takes effect July 1, but law’s major provisions don’t appeared first on Nevada Current.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Nevada Current

Gosh, what fate awaits Democrats in 2022?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary And not a single Republican voted for it. The party of the president almost always gets clobbered in the first midterm election of the presidency, and Republicans are hoping that holds true in 2022. To be on the safe side, and in the absence of a kitchen-table policy agenda, Republicans are also trying their level… Continue Reading Gosh, what fate awaits Democrats in 2022? The post Gosh, what fate awaits Democrats in 2022? appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

U.S. House votes to oust statues of Taney, Confederate leaders

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Tuesday to remove from the Capitol a bust of the late Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, a Marylander who wrote the despised Dred Scott decision—as well as evict statues and busts of men who fought for the Confederacy or served in its government. The legislation passed on a vote of 285-120, with all… Continue Reading U.S. House votes to oust statues of Taney, Confederate leaders The post U.S. House votes to oust statues of Taney, Confederate leaders appeared first on Nevada Current.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Nevada Current

House votes to create select committee to probe Jan. 6 insurrection; Amodei votes no

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON—The U.S. House voted Wednesday to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of pro-Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. In a 222-190 vote that was almost entirely party-line, just two Republicans joined Democrats in passing the resolution, which calls for a probe into “one of the darkest days… Continue Reading House votes to create select committee to probe Jan. 6 insurrection; Amodei votes no The post House votes to create select committee to probe Jan. 6 insurrection; Amodei votes no appeared first on Nevada Current.
LawPosted by
Nevada Current

‘Right to return’ law far from a guarantee workers will get their jobs back

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The struggles of laid-off workers in the tourism industry aren’t ending as swiftly as they began.   “Right to Return,” the high-profile legislation that the Culinary union spearheaded and some casinos fought, which will give some laid-off workers priority when hiring for their old jobs, is set to go into effect July 1. How the law… Continue Reading ‘Right to return’ law far from a guarantee workers will get their jobs back The post ‘Right to return’ law far from a guarantee workers will get their jobs back appeared first on Nevada Current.
Clark County, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Tow companies complain regulation dictated by politics

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A move by Metro Police to remove politics from the selection process for its lucrative towing contracts was in fact a politically-motivated endeavor by elected officials, including then-Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, to favor one company, according to competitors, and is tantamount to a monopoly.   “It was political. 100 percent,” says Yaron Cohen, owner of… Continue Reading Tow companies complain regulation dictated by politics The post Tow companies complain regulation dictated by politics appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Labor Secretary says investment in home care workers needed to avert crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A proposed $400-billion investment in the nation’s home caregiving infrastructure is needed to prevent a massive crisis in the industry, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in Las Vegas Wednesday. The amount is included in the Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan, the infrastructure legislation that has been going through intense negotiations in Washington. Counterproposals from Republicans… Continue Reading Labor Secretary says investment in home care workers needed to avert crisis The post Labor Secretary says investment in home care workers needed to avert crisis appeared first on Nevada Current.
Clark County, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Opponents of CCSD anti-racism policy show why it’s needed

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Racial slurs. Homophobia. Fatphobia. Ableism.  All were permitted from attendees of the most recent Clark County School Board meeting.  On the agenda was an item that ought not to have been contentious: Creating an anti-racism policy for the school district that will both educate students on what it means to be anti-racist, and protect our… Continue Reading Opponents of CCSD anti-racism policy show why it’s needed The post Opponents of CCSD anti-racism policy show why it’s needed appeared first on Nevada Current.
POTUSPosted by
Nevada Current

Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The White House and a bipartisan group of U.S. senators said Thursday they’ve struck a deal on the outlines of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, marking a breakthrough on federal dollars for road and bridge projects after weeks of negotiations—but with significant hurdles still ahead. President Joe Biden stood with the 10 senators… Continue Reading Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan The post Biden and bipartisan senators clinch a deal on $1.2T infrastructure plan appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada StatePosted by
Nevada Current

Child tax credit cash for Nevada families starts in July

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada families should start receiving monthly payments in mid-July, part of a federal economic recovery plan that is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of children across the state. The Child Tax Credit is normally a $2,000 tax credit applied on parents’ or qualified caregivers’ annual income tax return. But as part of the American… Continue Reading Child tax credit cash for Nevada families starts in July The post Child tax credit cash for Nevada families starts in July appeared first on Nevada Current.
Real EstatePosted by
Nevada Current

More mortgage assistance on the way — eventually

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Mortgage assistance may be coming soon for Nevada homeowners who have been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. Nevada is set to receive $121 million in Homeowner Assistance Funds, approved as part of the American Rescue Plan. On Tuesday, the state Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee accepted the first 10% of those funds. Lawmakers welcomed the additional… Continue Reading More mortgage assistance on the way — eventually The post More mortgage assistance on the way — eventually appeared first on Nevada Current.
Clark County, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Clark County’s lagging vaccination rate impedes recovery from pandemic

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada has moved into a new phase of vaccine rollout by ending restrictions statewide and closing mass vaccination sites in favor of smaller clinics and community events, but a resurgence in coronavirus cases over the past week is a reminder the pandemic isn’t over. Nevada has continued to report a slow rise in COVID-19 cases… Continue Reading Clark County’s lagging vaccination rate impedes recovery from pandemic The post Clark County’s lagging vaccination rate impedes recovery from pandemic appeared first on Nevada Current.
House RentPosted by
Nevada Current

‘Outmaneuvered:’ Housing justice advocates reflect on session, look to future

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Before the pandemic hit, Quentin Savwoir, the deputy director of Make it Work Nevada, would often go into the community and hear about economic issues such as the lack of child care options, pay equity issues and insufficient paid leave policies.  While those obstacles haven’t gone away, COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown that resulted in… Continue Reading ‘Outmaneuvered:’ Housing justice advocates reflect on session, look to future The post ‘Outmaneuvered:’ Housing justice advocates reflect on session, look to future appeared first on Nevada Current.
EnvironmentPosted by
Nevada Current

Over 100 fire scientists urge the West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The heat wave hitting the northwestern U.S. and Canada has been shattering records, with temperatures 30 degrees Fahrenheit or more above normal. With drought already gripping the West, the intense heat has helped suck even more moisture from millions of acres of forests and grasslands, bringing dead vegetation in many regions to record-dry levels and… Continue Reading Over 100 fire scientists urge the West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July The post Over 100 fire scientists urge the West: Skip the fireworks this record-dry 4th of July appeared first on Nevada Current.
Clark County, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Principals vs. teachers

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Ladies and Gentlemen (and non-binary and gender fluid individuals) welcome to the intermediate round of The Fight Over Control of Our Schools. In one corner we have AB469, the 2017 bill that created Clark County School District reorganization, represented by THE PRINCIPALS! In the other corner, we have… the UNIONS, represented by… lots of people… Continue Reading Principals vs. teachers The post Principals vs. teachers appeared first on Nevada Current.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Nevada Current

Republicans use filibuster to block voting rights bill

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Republicans shut down efforts to open debate on a sweeping elections reform and voting rights bill brought to the Senate floor by Democrats Tuesday night. In a party-line 50-50 vote, the Democratic measure, S.1, titled the For the People Act, did not reach the 60-vote threshold required to end a filibuster and advance. Democrats… Continue Reading Republicans use filibuster to block voting rights bill The post Republicans use filibuster to block voting rights bill appeared first on Nevada Current.