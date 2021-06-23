The One Thing a Dermatologist Says She Would Never, Ever Do in the Shower

What it does: Smooths and hydrates skin, with lactic acid, shea butter, and cottonseed oil. Who it’s for: Anyone looking for a brightening nighttime treatment. After a long day, putting on this gentle exfoliating, hydrating treatment before bed feels so relaxing: Able Skincare Retexturing Resurfacing Duo Moisturiser is a joy to apply (the lotion feels soft and light going on) and it makes my skin look dewy on the spot. Shea butter and cottonseed oil keep my complexion hydrated the next day, niacinamide helps calm the occasional redness I get around my nose and cheeks, and lactic acid is great for gently exfoliating and brightening skin without irritation (this alpha hydroxy acid is unique in that it’s actually hydrating and fine for sensitive skin). The formula sinks in quickly – it doesn’t transfer onto my pillows or sheets — but still moisturizes well enough that I look like I got a full eight hours.