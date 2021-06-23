The One Thing a Dermatologist Says She Would Never, Ever Do in the Shower
When a dermatologist offers advice—whether it be about products they love, how to deal with pimples, or what not to do to your skin—you better believe I sit up and listen. So when Dr. Shereene Idriss, “The Pillowtalk Dermatologist,” and my favorite Instagram follow, revealed the one place I should never, ever (ever, ever) use my loofah, I listened up. And let’s just say that particular tool will now forever be relegated to the skin below my neck.www.wellandgood.com