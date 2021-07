When was the last time you chose to reset to your happiness frequency? If you haven’t thought of the notion, maybe it’s time that you do!. I often observe the many ways we become information and frequency “receptors.” In our busy and complex world, we inadvertently receive signals from our environment — and many of those signals are negative! In the process, we forget that we can choose from within to adjust our frequency. Doing so helps us remember that happiness resides in our heart rather than in our ever-shifting circumstances.