Watch Modest Mouse Play “We Are Between” Live For The First Time On Fallon

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModest Mouse were always a hit-or-miss live act, but judging by the performance that the band gave on The Tonight Show last night, it sure looks like they’ve got their shit together. That’s good news, whether or not it’s for people who love bad news. Modest Mouse have a lot of live shows coming up, and they seem intent on giving people their money’s worth.

