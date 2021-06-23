Watch Modest Mouse Play “We Are Between” Live For The First Time On Fallon

Modest Mouse were the perfect “right time, right place” band for the early Aughts indie-rock gold rush. They had legit Nineties alt-rock bona fides (Beat Happening’s Calvin Johnson co-produced Mouse’s high water mark, ’97’s The Lonesome Crowded West), and frontman Isaac Brock wrote quirky, clever songs in the traditions of Pavement, Pixies and early Beck, indulging a sort of unobjectionable, ready-for-primetime irony that perfectly soundtracked commercials between segments of The Office. One of those jingles, “Float On,” helped them score a platinum record, and before the decade was up, they had a Number One album and a gold plaque to show for it with We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank. Their ascent was a rare instance where a cultural moment came to a band, and not the other way. But Modest Mouse didn’t concern themselves with zeitgeist, and they waited eight years to follow up their hit with 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves.