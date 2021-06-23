Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Why the Most Successful People Follow the Rule of Never Less, Never More

By Jeff Haden
Inc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have a goal: A worthwhile, important, even critical goal. Naturally, you want to complete it as quickly as possible. That's why successful people work smarter. And is why successful people also work harder. But only to a point. A friend of mine has been a superstar salesperson, the kind...

www.inc.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Storesponsored#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Google
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

Finding or Creating Meaning in Your Work

Clarify what you want and need from your work by looking at life from three perspectives, thus creating a more meaningful work life. Your temperament, experiences, and gifts result in intrinsic motivations, needs that crave fulfillment. We require ways to meet our material and physical needs through our engagement with...
Career Development & AdviceThought Catalog

The Never-Ending Cycle Of Being ‘Good Enough’

Perfectionism. It’s a funny concept if you really think about it. We label people as “perfectionists” if their projects have stressed them out to the fullest or if they spend much of their time making sure that their houses are spotless and well-organized. We use the word “perfect” to describe someone who seemingly “has it all together”, when truthfully that person never feels like they do. Why? Because “having it all together” is an unattainable idea. “Perfect” is a nihility, and our entire culture is essentially a fraud.
EconomyThrive Global

The Biggest Mistakes Made When Managing (or Living With) Your Opposite

During my Leadership Academy for Women Course, one of the most popular workshop segments is when the participants that a leadership assessment and discover their core personality strengths and preferred communication styles. Most of them obsess over their areas of weakness for weeks following. It’s very important to really understand who you are and how you operate. This knowledge is really helpful in helping you find success at work and in your personal relationships. BUT, in my opinion, the real gift here is when you are able to look outside of yourself and begin to realize the patterns and personalities of those around you.
Career Development & AdviceInc.com

7 Phrases Every Leader Should Say More Often to Build Trust

As a leader, your energy has a profound impact on your team. The way you show up in meetings and 1:1s, and even the tone in your emails can influence psychological safety in your workplace--for better or for worse. That's why I often remind myself that words matter when it comes to building a high-performing, engaged, and inclusive team.
Public HealthFast Company

6 pandemic work habits we shouldn’t lose in our ‘new normal’

The pandemic changed the way we work in very profound and wide-ranging ways. Some people immediately became remote workers, navigating the challenges of blending their home and work lives. Others kept reporting to their place of employment, facing myriad concerns ranging from safety to new demands and ways of working.
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

Why People Lie at Work — and What to Do About It

When you’re a leader, you rely on your team members to tell you the truth so you can make thoughtful decisions and feel confident that you know what’s going on. Most of them repay your trust with truthfulness (marked, on occasion, with a bit of self-serving spin). But sometimes, you’re faced with an employee who bends the truth too far, or who lies to you outright. This is one of the toughest managerial situations to face, because it’s hard to be sure what’s really happening, or because you tell yourself that you must be mistaken.
Career Development & AdviceForbes

Six Tips On How To Find Your Career Path

Mila Semeshkina is Founder and CEO at Lectera.com, Expert in Fast Education. I believe there are two types of people when it comes to career paths: the ones who are constantly moving toward their goals and the ones who are moving past them. To fit in the first and more appealing category, one might consider developing a personalized career trajectory, which is a great way of mapping out your career prospects and determining your main priorities. Instead of focusing on the general aspects of the career, this plan offers a step-by-step guide to achieving your goals within the shortest time possible.
SocietySaratogian

Dr. Ray Angelini's Your Higher Self: Character ethic key to true success

As a coach, psychologist, and father, I am frequently asked what it truly means to be successful. We have to look no further than the world of professional sports to see the stark contrast between what our society views as success and what I refer to as “true success.” There are many examples in sports and other sectors of society where success is defined by a “win at all costs and by whatever means” mentality. The recent steroid scandal in baseball and many other sports is a prime example of this philosophy. But as I witness so many of these so-called “successes” in sports and many other areas of life, I am reminded of an axiom that I have long strived to live by which states “Better to fail with integrity than to succeed by fraud.”
Tempe, AZphoenix.edu

How to write a resumé when you have a lot of work experience

In a world where there are entire television series built around the concept of “bling,” and where success is measured in cars and handbags, it can feel ironic to say you have too much of, well, anything. But when it comes to work experience and resumés, you actually can. Here’s how to successfully write a resumé when you have extensive work experience, from tailoring your employment history to counteracting the forces of ageism in the marketplace.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Wanting More Quality Time With Your SO Is Natural — Here’s How To Ask

When you're in love with someone, it only makes sense that you would want to spend as much time with them as possible. But sometimes life gets busy, we get distracted, and that can put a real cramp on your quality time together. If that sounds more familiar, then it’s time to speak up. It can be difficult, though, to express that kind of disappointment to your partner, especially if you’re concerned they don’t feel the same. Thinking, “I want to spend more time with my boyfriend than he does,” or, “I want to see my girlfriend more than she wants to see me,” is never fun, but it is inevitable at times. Of course, you should grow to feel comfortable with your partner, but it’s normal to have a little insecurity in the beginning stages of your romance.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

12 Things a Happy Person Does Without Realizing It

Happiness is something that everyone can achieve, and it is always right inside of you, waiting to come out. Some people struggle to find it and wonder how a happy person can have that positive mindset. The honest answer is that most of the time, happy people don’t even know...
kiss951.com

Why Do Some People Never Remember Their Dreams?

When I woke up this morning I had one small memory of a dream. No idea anything else about it but that one image stuck with me. I’m not one who will remember dreams often and I’ve always wondered why that is. So I decided to find out and share that information with you, in case you had the same questions.
JobsThe Guardian

Even the best job will never love you back. So where do we find our life’s purpose?

Everyone’s fixated on offices. Will we ever return? Will the extroverts return and the introverts stay at home? Will the high performers go back and the coasters stick to Zoom? Or will it be the other way round? Maybe anyone with a sense of purpose and direction can work from their bedroom, perched on an ironing board, and you only need IRL colleagues if you’re aimless and chaotic. But that conversation is actually standing in for (and masking) a more profound one about work itself. “Hustle culture” – working all the time, finding your fulfilment and identity there, pledging yourself to your employer like a serf, having a side-hustle to plug any gaps, configuring yourself as an instrument of productivity – has taken quite a hit over the past 18 months.
Economywraltechwire.com

Combating rampant ageism at work: Why this is a big problem, how to fight it

Editor’s note: Veteran entrepreneur and investor Donald Thompson is a regular contributor to WRAL TechWire. His columns are published on Wednesdays. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – In March of this year, I was fortunate to be named one of Forbes’ Next 1000 Upstart Entrepreneurs Redefining the American Dream. I am honored to be part of that list and to see my name surrounded by so many impressive individuals. Yet, at 49 years old, I am also one of the oldest people on it. (14th oldest, to be exact.) I don’t generally consider myself old, so I was surprised about that ranking, and since then, the list has made me think more extensively about age and bias at work and in entrepreneurship.