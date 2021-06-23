Why the Most Successful People Follow the Rule of Never Less, Never More

When you're in love with someone, it only makes sense that you would want to spend as much time with them as possible. But sometimes life gets busy, we get distracted, and that can put a real cramp on your quality time together. If that sounds more familiar, then it’s time to speak up. It can be difficult, though, to express that kind of disappointment to your partner, especially if you’re concerned they don’t feel the same. Thinking, “I want to spend more time with my boyfriend than he does,” or, “I want to see my girlfriend more than she wants to see me,” is never fun, but it is inevitable at times. Of course, you should grow to feel comfortable with your partner, but it’s normal to have a little insecurity in the beginning stages of your romance.