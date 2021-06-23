Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Space Jam: A New Legacy themed Xbox controllers probably look so small in LeBron James' hands

By Alyssa Mercante
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ahead of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Xbox has teamed up with Warner Bros. to release limited edition Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers. Take your pick of three themed Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers: a purple and black Goon Squad controller, a blue and orange Tune Squad controller, and the blue and black Server-verse controller. The plot of Space Jam: A New Legacy sees NBA superstar LeBron James and his fictional son sucked onto the Warner 3000 entertainment Server-verse by a disgruntled AI. James will travel through the Warner Bros. film archive, with the Looney Tunes by his side.

www.gamesradar.com
Community Policy
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#So Small#Xbox Series X#New Legacy#Goon Squad#Orange Tune Squad#Nba#Warner 3000#Server#The Microsoft Store#Digital Eclipse#Hbo Max#Warzone#Normandy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
India
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Xbox Game Pass to get Gang Beasts, Limbo & Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game

Xbox has announced the next set of games coming for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass in late June over the next couple of weeks. As per the Xbox Wire, the additions kick off with today’s earlier announcement of Worms Rumble providing real-time explosive Annelida action on Cloud, Console and PC from today. June 24 will see drops of RTS Iron Harvest for on PC and Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit: Remastered on Console and PC. Retro FPS Prodeus rounds off the offerings, with that game on Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Game company Microsoft has recently announced a video game adaptation of an upcoming new movie titled Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game. The movie that it is based on will be showing in theaters and on HBO Max in the US this coming July 16. The video game will be released later on this year and it will be available on the Xbox Game Pass on day one.
NBABleacher Report

LeBron James Stars in Space Jam Video Game Trailer; Release Date Revealed

Xbox released the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game on Wednesday ahead of its July release. As seen in the trailer, Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game has the look and feel of an old-school arcade beat 'em up with gamers getting to play as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Bugs Bunny or Lola Bunny:
Video GamesIGN

Space Jam: A New Legacy is Getting An Arcade Beat 'Em Up for Xbox Based On Fan Ideas

Space Jam: A New Legacy is getting a video game tie-in with the movie for Xbox, thanks to some fan-submitted ideas and development studio Digital Eclipse. Today, Xbox and Digital Eclipse announced the aptly-named Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, coming exclusively as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk beginning on July 1, before releasing on the Microsoft Store as a free-to-play title on the 15th. To go along with the game, Xbox is also releasing a set of three special Space Jam-themed controllers.
Video GamesDigital Trends

A fan-made Space Jam beat-’em-up game is coming to Xbox Game Pass

The upcoming new Space Jam movie is getting a surprising video game adaptation. Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is a fan-made beat-’em-up game that will be free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers starting on July 1. Microsoft is launching a trio of Space Jam Xbox controllers alongside the new film as well.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy: The Game coming in July, debuting first on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Warner Bros. and Xbox have teamed up on a new game inspired by the upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy. Interestingly, Space Jam: A New Legacy: The Game was developed by Digital Eclipse (The Disney Afternoon Collection) based on ideas submitted from two fans — youth-competition winner Narayan from India and adult-competition winner Ricky from the U.S. — as part of a December 2020 contest.
NBAlakers365.com

Lakers’ LeBron James Says ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Was ‘A Match Made in Heaven’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said the opportunity to star in Space Jam: A New Legacy was a "match made in heaven," which gave him a chance to showcase basketball and the Looney Tunes characters to a new generation. James explained in an interview released Tuesday he became a big fan of Bugs Bunny and the other Tunes while watching the original Space Jam, which was released in 1996 with Michael Jordan in the lead role, and he said it's an "honor" to carry the legacy forward: The four...
Video Gamesgizmochina.com

Xbox Wireless Controller gets Space Jam 2 Limited Edition

Are you a fan of Looney Tunes? If your answer is yes, then you are most likely looking forward to the arrival of Space Jam 2 a.k.a. Space Jam: A New Legacy on July 16. Ahead of the premiere of the movie, Xbox has announced a limited-edition collection of Xbox Wireless Controllers themed after the movie.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy movie will get its own free-to-play Xbox game on July 1

The upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy movie that will be released on July 16 will also get its own free-to-play game on Xbox consoles next month, Microsoft announced today. Space Jam: A New Legacy - The Game is an arcade style game that will be free to grab for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting July 1, and it will become free-to-play for all Xbox gamers on July 15.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Xbox teams up with Nike to launch Space Jam: A new Legacy Xbox Wireless Controller and sneaker bundle

Microsoft has revealed today an exclusive Xbox Wireless Controller and Nike sneaker bundle inspired by the upcoming Space Jam: A new Legacy movie coming to theaters on July 16. The bundle includes an interesting-looking Road Runner vs Wile E. Coyote Xbox Wireless Controller, as well as a pair of Nike Lebron 18 Low sneakers also inspired by the classic Looney Tunes characters.