Space Jam: A New Legacy themed Xbox controllers probably look so small in LeBron James' hands

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said the opportunity to star in Space Jam: A New Legacy was a "match made in heaven," which gave him a chance to showcase basketball and the Looney Tunes characters to a new generation. James explained in an interview released Tuesday he became a big fan of Bugs Bunny and the other Tunes while watching the original Space Jam, which was released in 1996 with Michael Jordan in the lead role, and he said it's an "honor" to carry the legacy forward: The four...