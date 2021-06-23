Space Jam: A New Legacy themed Xbox controllers probably look so small in LeBron James' hands
Ahead of the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Xbox has teamed up with Warner Bros. to release limited edition Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers. Take your pick of three themed Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Series X controllers: a purple and black Goon Squad controller, a blue and orange Tune Squad controller, and the blue and black Server-verse controller. The plot of Space Jam: A New Legacy sees NBA superstar LeBron James and his fictional son sucked onto the Warner 3000 entertainment Server-verse by a disgruntled AI. James will travel through the Warner Bros. film archive, with the Looney Tunes by his side.www.gamesradar.com