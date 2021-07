Her two cents. Madison LeCroy responded to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dating post-Alex Rodriguez cheating scandal, and she’s just as shook as the rest of us. In an interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 15, Madison was asked about claims she was the reason J-Lo and A-Rod broke up and what she would tell J-Lo now. “I say you’re welcome,” she joked. “I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest.”