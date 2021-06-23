Sisters on Track Review: A Miracle of Opportunity Emerges in a Broken System

One must always be hesitant about stories dealing with the charity of multi-millionaires that never question the systemic issues behind such “selfless acts”—they can often make it seem those acts are a part of a working system. They are not. Is it great that Tai, Rainn, and Brooke Sheppard’s lives were forever changed after Tyler Perry gifted their mother Tonia Handy a Brooklyn apartment with two years’ worth of rent covered? Yes. Is it great that their Junior Olympic track and field victories landed them on the cover of Sports Illustrated and their background being homeless got them on The View so Perry could take note? Yes. But does it solve any underlying problems? No. The Sheppard sisters were lucky. Way too many aren’t.