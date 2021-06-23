New ‘Loki’ Variant Is a Tricky Comic Book Mashup
Massive Spoilers ahead for Loki Episode 3, “The Variant.” Stop reading now if you haven’t seen it! Really!. After two back-to-back explosive Disney+ episodes, the third episode of Loki slows things down the larger mysteries for an on-the-run episode about two Lokis (is the plural just Loki?) on the run. This episode swaps the Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson banter for Tom Hiddleston/Sophia Di Martino banter. The new female Loki Variant doesn’t want to be called “Loki,” and her plan has yet to be revealed. So who is she? Is she really another Loki?www.fatherly.com