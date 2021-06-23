American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson "Underwhelmed" By This AHS Season

With American Horror Stories premiering on FX on Hulu on July 15 and then followed by American Horror Story: Double Feature on FX starting August 25, it's going to be a pretty good summer and fall for fans of the AHS franchise. And with that much Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk madness coming their way, that also means a number of new and familiar faces- with franchise star Sarah Paulson included in that combined ensemble (maybe directing AHStories, too?). But for this go-around, we're not looking ahead to the 10th season of the popular horror anthology series or its spinoff. No, this time around Paulson is checking in with a look at AHS's past- in this case, the one season she was not a fan of.