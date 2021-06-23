What is 'nature positive' and why is it the key to our future?

The future of the workplace, as many have noted, is going to be hybrid — with most companies opting for some combination of in-person and remote work. Knowing what this hybrid workplace will look like is, in a sense, the easy part. But more important, and more complicated, is the how: How are we going to work together effectively in this hybrid world? How can companies set people up for success and create environments that foster creativity, belonging and a sense of purpose when their workforce is distributed? It’s going to take a more human workplace, centered above all on relationships — with our colleagues, with our friends and families and with technology. Companies that realize this, and act on it, will be poised to win the future.