Dallas ISD offers free meals during summer break
School’s out, but Dallas ISD will continue to provide free meals to students during the summer break. The district’s curbside pickup program will be available at participating schools every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Children aged 1 through 18 are eligible for the free meals, along with 19-year-old students currently enrolled in school. Students with disabilities are also eligible regardless of age, and qualifying children do not need to be enrolled in summer classes.www.dallasnews.com