Bird Reveals Its New Electric Bird Bike

When it comes to cycling, the market offers something for every possible niche available, whatever you like there's an offering that caters to you. Electric bikes are no different, and with the popularity boom that has occurred over recent years, the market is now starting to ramp up and support e-bike riders with e-bike specific products. One of the latest to jump onto the bandwagon is Proviz, who has just launched its Platinum, a jacket just for electric bike riders.