Bird Reveals Its New Electric Bird Bike
The list of bike brands that doesn’t have an e-bike on its line up grows ever shorter, as Bird reveals its new e-bike. Each bike is equipped with a high-powered electric motor capable of powering riders up hills with as much as a 20% grade while its 75-pound frame and step through design offers riders of all sizes a sturdy yet manoeuvrable vehicle for increased safety. Additionally, the shared Bird Bike has a front basket for storage, large pneumatic tires for a smooth ride, and IoT features such as self-automating onboard diagnostics, geospeed technology and multi-mode geolocation to ensure compliant operations in cities and towns of all sizes.singletrackworld.com