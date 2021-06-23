Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Near-record number of travelers expected for this July 4th holiday

By Deseret Digital Media
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAldo Vazquez, AAA spokesman for Utah, said only 297,000 travelers are projected to use trains or airplanes as transportation in the Mountain Region of the United States during the July Fourth holiday. Just over 3,000,000 will be taking to the roads — even with higher gas prices. (Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — After being cooped up for over a year, people are ready to embrace the world. AAA says 40% more travelers are expected to take trips across the country this Fourth of July compared to last year.

