PA Family's Adopted Dog From Middle East Tests Positive For Rabies

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20A98Y_0acwX5Ru00
The CDC has initiated a multi-state investigation after a Chester County family adopted a dog from the Middle East that was later determined to have a previously eradicated variant of rabies, reports say. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Tiinuska

The CDC has initiated a multi-state investigation after a Chester County family adopted a dog from the Middle East that was later determined to have a previously eradicated variant of rabies, reports say.

The dog was one of 34 animals that were flown from Azerbaijan to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport by an animal rescue group on June 10, CBS reports.

The animal had been acting oddly after being placed with its new family in East Whiteland Township and later tested positive for the variant, according to ABC.

The 6-month-old mixed breed dog possibly exposed the virus variant —which previously took over a decade to eradicate — to at least 18 other people and several other dogs, prompting a temporary suspension of dogs from countries considered high-risk, the report says.

Other animals in the group were placed with rescue groups throughout New Jersey, New York, Illinois, California, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, according to Patch.

The rabies variant is easily transmittable between canines and has caused “tens of thousands” of annual human deaths primarily throughout Asia and Africa, the report states.

The dog has since been euthanized, the reports say.

Meanwhile, pet owners nationwide are urged to remain vigilant and monitor their pets’ behavior for signs of the virus, which may also include paralysis.

Signs of the virus in humans range from insomnia, anxiety and confusion to hallucinations, hypersalivation, fear of water and partial paralysis. Death typically occurs within a matter of days after the onset of symptoms unless the patient receives a series of shots in time for prevention.

The CDC investigation is estimated to cost the federal government between $215,000 and $509,000.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
112K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

