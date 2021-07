In place of midweek movies (well, at least sometimes) we thought we’d try out Sunday sofa slouch. That way you can hopefully enjoy a lazy Sunday and spend the morning slouching and watching some videos. Watch whilst recovering from a heavy night, a long ride on Saturday, or before heading out for the day. It can even be a way to wind down before your week starts again. Whatever it is, enjoy catching up on some great content. This week why not go with World Cup videos from Les Gets.