Science

Laurel Hubbard Makes History to Become the First Transgender Athlete to Compete at the 2021 Olympic Games

By Emily Browne
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeightlifter Laurel Hubbard has made history this week by becoming the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo. “I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders,” Hubbard said in a statement on Monday. “When I broke my arm at the Commonwealth Games three years ago, I was advised that my sporting career had likely reached its end. But your support, your encouragement, and your aroha [love] carried me through the darkness.”

Person
Schuyler Bailar
#Transgender Women#Transgender People#New Zealanders#Instagram#The Olympic Committee#Harvard#Nzoc
New Zealand
Society
Science
Tokyo, JP
Sports
TennisPosted by
Black Enterprise

Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas on Naomi Osaka’s Withdrawal: ‘If You Need to Step Back, That’s What You Need to Do’

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka has been getting major support from people from sports players, entertainers, and the average everyday citizen. Douglas knows first-hand the challenges of being a top-performing athlete. “Every person knows what they need to fix themselves, to heal themselves, and everyone’s different. For me, I know being...
SocietyBBC

Serbia volleyball player banned over racist eye gesture

A Serbian volleyball player has been banned for two matches after making a racist gesture during a game against Thailand last week. Sanja Djurdjevic was pictured on camera narrowing her eyes with her fingers, causing outrage from fans online. The player has since apologised along with the Volleyball Federation of...
Sportsfashionista.com

Team USA Will Wear Skims at the Tokyo Olympics

In less than a month, athletes from all over the world will gather in Tokyo to compete for medals and impress millions of spectators with their astounding physical talents at the delayed Summer Olympic Games. Team USA will do so with a little help from Kim Kardashian's Skims which will be providing them with undergarments, pajamas and loungewear to wear while they're in Japan.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Olympic athlete vows to win medal in order to 'burn a US flag on the podium'

BMX freestyle Olympian Chelsea Wolfe said it was her goal to win a medal in the Tokyo Olympics so she could “burn a US flag on the podium." "My goal is to win the Olympics so I can burn a US flag on the podium. This is what they focus on during a pandemic. Hurting trans children," Wolfe said in a Facebook post last year in response to a story about the Trump administration’s stance on transgender participation in female sports.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

The Olympics Banned a Swim Cap for Afro Hair

SOUL CAP, a Black-owned company that creates larger swim caps to fit around Afro and other styles of natural hair, won't be making an appearance at the Tokyo 2020 (2021?) Olympics. According to Metro, FINA (short for Fédération Internationale De Natation, the federation for international competitions in water sports) deemed...
Worlddallassun.com

Javelin thrower Annu Rani qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Javelin thrower Annu Rani has qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020 through her world ranking (18th), the Sports Authority of India (SAI) confirmed on Friday. The 28-year-old is currently sitting at the 11th position in the world ranking of women's javelin throwers. "AnnuRani has qualified...
Sportsedglentoday.com

Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test

American champion Sha'Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana. Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, spoke of her ban Friday on the “Today" show. She tested positive at the https://apnews.com/article/2020-tokyo-olympics-olympic-games-olympic-trials-sports-30746931bc63f2da26e3447a46ee43c0">Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson's spot in the 100.