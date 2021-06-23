Laurel Hubbard Makes History to Become the First Transgender Athlete to Compete at the 2021 Olympic Games

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has made history this week by becoming the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo. “I am grateful and humbled by the kindness and support that has been given to me by so many New Zealanders,” Hubbard said in a statement on Monday. “When I broke my arm at the Commonwealth Games three years ago, I was advised that my sporting career had likely reached its end. But your support, your encouragement, and your aroha [love] carried me through the darkness.”