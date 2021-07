Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee confirmed today that errors were made by her office in the calculation of Republican and Democratic precinct committee people at last year’s Primary Election. The calculation errors, which were published in the May 21, 2020 Election Proclamation affected 10 precincts for the Republican Party and 12 for the Democratic Party. Laramie County has 61 precincts. The errors resulted in some precincts electing one too many committee positions and others being short one. No other races were involved.