Seeking a treatment for IBS pain in tarantula venom

By American Chemical Society
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor patients who have inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS), the condition is literally a pain in the gut. Chronic—or long-term—abdominal pain is common, and there are currently no effective treatment options for this debilitating symptom. In a new study in ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science, researchers identify a new potential source of relief: a molecule derived from spider venom. In experiments with mice, they found that one dose could stop symptoms associated with IBS pain.

