Giants to celebrate 10th anniversary of 2011 championship season

By Giants.com
giants.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Football Giants will celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Super Bowl XLVI championship throughout the 2021 season. "Winning Super Bowl XLVI was an incredible achievement in our franchise's history. We look forward to recognizing that historic season with the enthusiastic support of our fans, and the players, coaches and staff who dedicated so much that season to help us reach our ultimate goal of winning a championship," said John Mara, the Giants' president and chief executive officer.

