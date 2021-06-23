Featured Listing: 1812 Home Beautifully Preserved, Carefully Modernized

Saturday, July, 3, 2021, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. HOST: John Anderson , Krantz & Associates, RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks. PROPERTY DETAILS: Super clean, updated condo in popular complex with great view &nice community pool. You'll appreciate the coffee/wine bar by the dining table that the sellers added during the remodel. Bamboo flooring, stainless steel appliances, new countertops and custom "fish" cabinets are a few of the personal touches the sellers have added. This large 2 bed/2 bath unit offers not only two roomy bedrooms but also a spacious living area. Kitchen is very user friendly & offers not only great breakfast bar w/extra seating but also a pantry for extra storage space on one side & laundry on the other. Very gentle walk to your boat slip, & you can enjoy the large lakefront martini deck along the way. Recently updated pool, hot tub and clubhouse is wonderful for kids or those who simply want to lounge in the sun or take a dip to cool down. Jonathans Landing is small, quiet condo complex that is well cared for and family friendly. Restrictions on rentals make this a perfect spot for your personal get-a-way.