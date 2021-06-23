Featured Listing: 1812 Home Beautifully Preserved, Carefully Modernized
Contact Babs Beckwith, McEnearney Associates, Inc., 703-627-5421 or bbeckwith@mcenearney.com. Circa 1812, this exquisite Federal home has been impeccably preserved featuring classically elegant yet modernized interiors. Gracious, generously sized rooms are enriched by original heart of pine floors, tall ceilings, six fireplaces, and handsome millwork. A fabulous eat in chef’s kitchen adjoins the inviting family room with coffered ceilings, custom built-ins, and French doors open to the outdoor oasis. The rare, converted carriage house with its own private entrance, living space, kitchen, bedroom, and bath, is perfect for a home office or guest suite. Lush private grounds with mature plantings plus three off-street parking spaces complete this special residence.alexandrialivingmagazine.com