Rhea Freeman of Small & Supercharged Podcast: “Become dedicated to becoming an expert”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome dedicated to becoming an expert… and know this will take time. There are a growing number of overnight experts who have just started on a career path and are now coaching others- and I simply don’t buy it. It is important to get some ‘scars’ from the journey, because these make you incredibly valuable to your customers. It’s said you need to study something for 10,000 hours to become an expert, and I believe this to be true. And when you’ve done this level of study, keep going. This is what I have done. I’ve been offering business support for over 15 years, and only in the last few years did I move into coaching, because I have a whole lot of scars now!

