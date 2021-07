LB Oren Burks (third round, 2018) Will the light ever come on for Burks? He’s played only 275 total snaps on defense over his first three NFL seasons, and the Packers were so desperate to find a fit for him that an experiment at outside linebacker was attempted last season. He’s back inside for new defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who has a long history of developing the position. Burks has a terrific blend of size and athleticism, but he’s never played especially big or fast. Maybe Barry can get his career turned around, but time is running out, and the Packers made a few investments at inside linebacker this offseason. Burks could be gone if he isn’t impressive – or isn’t healthy – this summer.