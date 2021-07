• The 2021 Discussion Series will continue with “It’s All About the Plan!” on July 27 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The presenters will be Kathy Lo Bue, a registered investment advisor and fiduciary, and Cathy Sikorski, a practicing and consulting elder law attorney. Topics include: Tools in our Tool Box; Life happens – are you prepared?; Who Gets What?; The Conversation; and The Plan! The series is free, non-sectarian and open to the community. The series is sponsored by Kathy Lo Bue, managing director, Glen Eagle Advisors, LLC. Call 732-866-6660 for Zoom webinar registration information.