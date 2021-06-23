North Iowa Airports to Receive American Rescue Grants
The Northeast Iowa Regional Airport east of Charles City is among several north Iowa airports set to receive over $30,000 in COVID relief funding. The money is part of $8 billion in grants for U.S. airports included in the American Recuse Plan Act of 2021. Non-primary allocation grants of $32,000 have been awarded to airports in Charles City, Decorah, Forest City, Algona and Hampton. Waverly Municipal Airport was awarded $22,000.951thebull.com