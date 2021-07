The Lexus NX was in dire need of an update. So much that mainstream models like the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Venza made us question why anyone would spend more on the out-of-date luxury equivalent. The 2022 Lexus NX Hybrid arrives to solve this dilemma, borrowing drivetrains from (you guessed it) the RAV4 Prime and Venza. Lexus will offer the NX as a family of vehicles with four powertrain options, two of which will be electrified.