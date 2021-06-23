Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

After drenching start to the week, signs of isolated storm coverage

By Rich Jones
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 11 days ago
Jacksonville, Fl — The morning is starting off dry and quiet, but very humid. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking midday and afternoon rain and storms.

“The showers and storms will consolidate either side of US 301 corridor to I-95, where the sea breeze will kind of enhance some of those showers. Heavy rain the main threat with some gusty winds and perhaps a few lightning strikes”, said Bedenbaugh.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s the next several days, and we will have isolated showers and storms into the end of the week.

ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
