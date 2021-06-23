After drenching start to the week, signs of isolated storm coverage

Jacksonville, Fl — The morning is starting off dry and quiet, but very humid. Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh is tracking midday and afternoon rain and storms.

“The showers and storms will consolidate either side of US 301 corridor to I-95, where the sea breeze will kind of enhance some of those showers. Heavy rain the main threat with some gusty winds and perhaps a few lightning strikes”, said Bedenbaugh.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s the next several days, and we will have isolated showers and storms into the end of the week.

