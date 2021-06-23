Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

The Subway Tuna Sandwich Mystery

By Ryan "Brain" Brainard
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The tuna sandwich has never been my favorite at Subway. But I was a fan of a sandwich that most no longer serve, and that was the seafood sub. Sure, I knew that the crab meat was imitation crab. Probably the same kind you can pick up at most grocery stores. I knew this going in. I understood that Subway wasn't going to pay for real crab meat and then only charge me five dollars for a foot long. But when people order a tuna sub, they believe they're getting tuna. But are they?

104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

#Tuna Fish#Subway#Fast Food Restaurants#Crab Meat#Food Drink#The New York Times#Guardian
