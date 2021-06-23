Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Brewton, AL

Officials: Tropical Storm Claudette’s produced at least 7 tornadoes across 4 states

By associatedpress
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iKTq_0acwTvgF00

Thunderstorms associated with Tropical Storm Claudette produced at least seven confirmed tornadoes across the South over the weekend.

National Weather Service surveyors confirmed three tornadoes in Mississippi, two in Alabama, and one each in Georgia and North Carolina, all occurring Saturday or Sunday.

The most noteworthy twister struck East Brewton, Alabama, on Saturday. That storm had estimated top winds of 127 mph (204 kilometers per hour). The storm stayed on the ground for 22 miles (35 kilometers) across southwest Alabama, destroying many mobile homes and damaging businesses and a high school. Emergency management officials say 20 people were injured, two seriously. It was the only Claudette-associated twister that produced injuries.

The damage path was as wide as 650 yards (600 meters) with the tornado finally lifting off near Castleberry.

Crews continued to clear debris in East Brewton and Brewton on Monday. The American Red Cross fed people and churches distributed cleanup supplies while officials said on social media that they were trying to match volunteers to people with damage.

Another much weaker storm hit near Florala, Alabama, on Saturday, with top winds of 80 mph (130 kilometers per hour) and a path that stretched 0.6 miles (1 kilometer).

Three small tornadoes were confirmed on the Mississippi Gulf Coast between midnight and dawn Saturday. A storm with top winds of 75 mph (120 kilometers per hour) hit Long Beach, damaging vehicles and numerous houses on its 1.15-mile track (1.85 kilometers) Another weak twister damaged an apartment complex in Pass Christian, blowing away an air conditioning unit and launching the remains of a shredded awning 1,000 yards away (0.9 kilometers). A third twister east of Hurley on the Alabama state line caused mostly tree damage, although there was minor damage to one home.

In southwest Georgia, a confirmed tornado stretched for 30 miles (48 kilometers) from north of Blakeley to north of Cuthbert. Its top winds of 100 mph (160 kilometers per hour) dropped trees across U.S. 82 and caused minor structure damage.

On Sunday, a weak tornado touched down near Somerset, North Carolina. The storm had estimated top winds of 75 mph (120 kilometers per hour. It caused mainly tree damage along its 2.5-mile (4-kilometer) path, including dropping a tree on a metal building.

Weather service officials say tree and structure damage caused by winds in areas around Pensacola, Florida, were not caused by tornadoes, but by strong wind gusts from Claudette, with estimated winds speeds of 60 to 80 mph (95 to 130 kilometers per hour). Pensacola International Airport recorded a wind gust of 81 mph.

Community Policy
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
570
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Brewton, AL
State
North Carolina State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Castleberry, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornadoes#Air Conditioning#Mississippi Gulf Coast#Extreme Weather#National Weather Service#The American Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Helicopter pilot killed in Alabama crash

An agricultural pilot was killed in Alabama when the helicopter he was flying crashed in an unincorporated community near Sylacauga, authorities said. Zachary Warren Pourciau, 30, of Ventress, Louisiana, was spraying pesticides in the Town of Alpine when the Bell Helicopter OH-58A crashed about 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Health officials warn against swimming in 2 Alabama rivers

Health officials are warning people not to swim in two south Alabama rivers. The Mobile County Health Department is advising no one to swim in Dog River and Fowl River due to poor water quality. Local health officials and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management routinely collect water samples from...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Tragic wreck shatters life’s work at Alabama girl’s home

Caring for abused and neglected girls is Candice Gulley’s life work, and that’s what she was doing when she helped load vans from an Alabama children’s home for a trip to the beach. The kids walked on the sand, ate seafood and threw an early, dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party for her son, Ben, during a week on the coast.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Alabama Gulf Coast

Forecasters predict a tropical system will bring heavy rain, storm surge and coastal flooding to the northern Gulf Coast as early as Friday and throughout the weekend. A tropical storm warning was in effect for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida — extending from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa-Walton County line in the Florida Panhandle, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

No sprinklers, no car washes: Alabama city orders customers to limit water use because of leaking pipe

Tuscaloosa is ordering most of its water customers to use less, saying a leak in a key water line is reducing how much water it can pump out. Mayor Walt Maddox on Sunday ordered conservation measures for areas south of the Black Warrior River, including the University of Alabama, the Mercedes-Benz assembly plant and four rural water systems outside the city limits.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Plan to land spacecrafts at Alabama airport under consideration by FAA

The Federal Aviation Administration is considering a plan to land commercial space vehicles in Alabama. The agency recently released information about a proposal by the Huntsville airport and Nevada-based Sierra Space to use the site roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of downtown to land ships that resemble a small space shuttle with upswept wings, WHNT-TV reported.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

First recorded Longhorn triplets born on Alabama farm

Rounding the corner of the barn on his Wilsonville farm, his jaw dropped and his eyes popped out of his head in disbelief. W.B. Stewart thought his mind was playing tricks on him when he saw three longhorn calves feeding around adult longhorn and mother cocoa fudge. “I couldn’t even...