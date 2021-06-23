Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Holy Cow! Is There Really More Cattle Than Humans in Iowa?

By Johnny Marks
Posted by 
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We've all heard there are more hogs than humans here in Iowa. But what about cows? My father-in-law is a farmer. He does grow crops, but steers (beef) is his main gig. At any given time, he'll have somewhere around 2,000 head of cattle. On his farm, there are only four employees. So, with that huge ratio of steers to people in mind, it got me wondering, do cattle outnumber humans in the Hawkeye State? So, I investigated, and here's what I found:

kdat.com
Community Policy
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Wyoming, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feeder Cattle#Iowa Hawkeye#Cow#Us News#Tibetan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Independence Day in Iowa: Are we really free?

July 4 reminds me of sitting down by the pool or beach with sweet corn on the cob and a grilled hot dog, maybe a lemonade or a beer on hand. The heat usually swelters and makes me dizzy, but I’ll hop in the water to cool off and later listen to some live music at a town festival before the fireworks take over the sky in brilliant explosions of color. It reminds me of being picked up on the shoulders of my grandfather and carried around while he told me stories of how he wanted to go into the U.S. Air Force but had to stay stateside to take care of a family that needed him.
AgricultureGrand Forks Herald

Ranchers cut cattle herds as drought reduces pasture, forage supplies

DEVILS LAKE – A steady stream of cattle from farms and ranches across North Dakota stepped out of stock trailers and into corrals at Lake Region Livestock Co. on Tuesday as drought conditions forced producers to reduce their herd numbers. The livestock auction is selling from 800 to 1,000 head...
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Iowa fireworks injuries have more than doubled since legalization

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowans get ready to celebrate Independence Day, there's a renewed call for everyone to put safety first. Fireworks injuries have more than doubled in Iowa in the four years since they became legal. State data and a new study shows more children are getting hurt...
Houston, MNWest Central Tribune

'There isn't a healthier place for cows than out on the grass'

HOUSTON, Minn. ― Mike and Joan Gilles' dairy farm is unlike the majority of dairy operations just off of Interstate 90, because the cows are always out in the grass. The couple hosted a pasture walk on June 15 sponsored by the Sustainable Farming Association and the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship.
Huntington, WV3 News Now

Holy cow, not again! More bovines get loose in a US town

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The revenge of the cows has heated up with yet another instance of a herd getting loose in a U.S. community. This time a cattle-hauling truck rolled over Wednesday along Interstate 64 in Huntington, West Virginia. An emergency dispatcher says a stretch of interstate, as well...
AgricultureSeattle Times

Your steak is more expensive, but cattle ranchers are missing out

At Harris’ in San Francisco — a quintessential American steakhouse with dark wood, cozy leather booths and dry martinis — the price of the popular 8-ounce filet mignon with two sides recently increased $2 to $56. It’s even more expensive for the restaurant. Michael Buhagiar, its chef and owner, said...
PhotographyPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Enter Keep Iowa Beautiful’s 12th Annual Photography Contest-Win $

Photography has changed a lot over the years. It went from you had to buy a very expensive camera with all the "bells & whistles" to be able to take professional photos, to anyone who owns a high-end smartphone can take some really impressive photographs. In this day & age, everyone's a photographer and now you can win money for your expertise!
Iowa StateKCRG.com

More than 90 percent of Iowa still experiencing drought conditions

Domestic Violence Intervention Program to close three offices to offset federal funding cuts. Domestic Violence Intervention Program to close three offices to offset federal funding cuts. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office is looking to hire a mental health liaison to assist with mental health related calls.
WildlifeBismarck Tribune

Conservationists aflutter about projects to protect Dakota skipper

It's Christmas in July for the Dakota skipper, a yellow-beige butterfly that crawls up bunchgrass this time of year and flutters about the coneflowers blooming across the rolling plains. While it slurps up nectar, surveyors working with energy companies and conservation groups scour the hills -- carefully -- to document...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Montana StateSidney Herald

Montana officials ask Haaland to allow grazing on CMR Wildlife Refuge

U.S. Senator Steve Daines and U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale have cosigned a letter to Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland requesting permission to allow livestock grazing on retired grazing allotments within the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge. The letter begins by talking about the extreme drought conditions in Northeastern...