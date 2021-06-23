Man City, Man United And Chelsea Have 'Informal Interest' In Real Madrid Star - £45 Million Fee Mentioned

The French international looks to be edging closer and closer to the exit door at the Santiago Bernabau after 10 years of service. The defender completed a transfer from RC Lens in 2011 and has since gone on to make 360 experiences for the club.

The Athletic say Manchester City and Chelsea have 'informal interest' in the Real Madrid centre-back, but Manchester United are, at this stage, the club most likely to try to do a deal.

It's clear the Red Devils are in need of a centre-back to partner Harry Maguire and have made Varane their number one priority. Manchester City aren't in such desperate need, but the rumoured departure of Aymeric Laporte to Barcelona may accelerate some plans.

With Real Madrid already losing club captain Sergio Ramos this summer, it may be slightly harder to strike a deal for the 28 year-old. However, it's been reported the Spanish giants financial troubles may force their hand into a sale.

If that ended up being the case, sources in Madrid believe a deal could be feasible for around £40 to £45 million, according to the Athletic's report.

The price may seem very low for a player of Raphael Varane's quality, but the defenders contract expires in the summer of 2022, putting Real Madrid in a tough bargaining position.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra