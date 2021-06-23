Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Man City, Man United And Chelsea Have 'Informal Interest' In Real Madrid Star - £45 Million Fee Mentioned

By harryasiddall
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 11 days ago

The French international looks to be edging closer and closer to the exit door at the Santiago Bernabau after 10 years of service. The defender completed a transfer from RC Lens in 2011 and has since gone on to make 360 experiences for the club.

The Athletic say Manchester City and Chelsea have 'informal interest' in the Real Madrid centre-back, but Manchester United are, at this stage, the club most likely to try to do a deal.

It's clear the Red Devils are in need of a centre-back to partner Harry Maguire and have made Varane their number one priority. Manchester City aren't in such desperate need, but the rumoured departure of Aymeric Laporte to Barcelona may accelerate some plans.

With Real Madrid already losing club captain Sergio Ramos this summer, it may be slightly harder to strike a deal for the 28 year-old. However, it's been reported the Spanish giants financial troubles may force their hand into a sale.

If that ended up being the case, sources in Madrid believe a deal could be feasible for around £40 to £45 million, according to the Athletic's report.

The price may seem very low for a player of Raphael Varane's quality, but the defenders contract expires in the summer of 2022, putting Real Madrid in a tough bargaining position.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Community Policy
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
78
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Sergio Ramos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#French#Rc Lens#The Red Devils#Spanish#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
News Break
World
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Botched European Super League 'will relaunch in modified form with Man United, City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs still part of controversial breakaway project'

All six English clubs involved in the European Super League are yet to formally leave the hated competition – with organisers claiming that the botched masterplan will relaunch, according to a report. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea all withdrew from the European Super League within...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester City step up their interest in Harry Kane with a £100MILLION assault launched in the hope of beating Chelsea and Manchester United to signing the England captain... but Daniel Levy still values his star man at £150m

Manchester City have launched their £100million assault on luring No 1 centre-forward target Harry Kane away from Tottenham this summer. It is understood City have expressed their intention to sign the England captain this summer to their Premier League rivals in recent days. Kane, 27, wants to leave Spurs ahead...
Premier LeaguePosted by
ClutchPoints

Man City shoot their £100 million shot at Tottenham star Harry Kane

Tottenham star Harry Kane might be busy trying to win a piece of hardware with England at Euro 2020, but that doesn’t mean teams aren’t vying for his services following the conclusion of the prestigious tournament. Just last month, Kane announced that he wants to leave Spurs this summer in search of winning more trophies. Man City quickly emerged as a candidate and officially made a bid for the 27-year-old hitman on Monday for a preposterous amount, via Football Insider Fabrizio Romano:
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd willing to discuss Varane-Pogba swap with Real Madrid

Manchester United are prepared to set up a swap with Real Madrid involving Paul Pogba for Raphael Varane. Real Madrid are keen on Pogba, though United's €90m valuation is out of reach given the club's current financial situation. However with United targeting Varane, AS says the English giants are willing...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Real Madrid 'increasingly resigned to losing Man United target Raphael Varane' with funds to be raised for a move for Kylian Mbappe next summer... and Red Devils 'could sign centre back for around £40m to £45m'

Manchester United have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of Raphael Varane with Real Madrid increasingly resigned to losing the Frenchman this summer, according to reports. The Red Devils have been long-term admirers of the Madrid centre back - whose contract expires at the Bernabeu next summer -...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos huge fan of Chelsea target Hakimi

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has lauded Achraf Hakimi as "one of the best right-backs I've seen". The Morocco international was instrumental for Inter Milan in their Scudetto triumph last season. With Inter looking to recoup financially this summer, Hakimi is reportedly up for sale for around £60m. And Carlos...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola pushing bid for Chelsea fullback James

Manchester City are lining up a hostile raid on Chelsea for Reece James. The England international is regarded highly by City manager Pep Guardiola, who is keen to bring him to the Northwest this summer. The Athletic reports City want to sign James, 21, but Chelsea have no plans to...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd, Real Madrid target Torres 'totally calm' about transfer rumours

Villarreal defender Pau Torres isn't going to rush any transfer decision. Manchester United are currently interested in signing a centre-back and have lodged a bid for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, though they're also keen on Villarreal star Torres. Real Madrid are also interested in the Spain international. Torres was asked...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Alexander Isak: A man Real Madrid should be watching

There is no hiding the fact that Real Madrid are a side in a serious transition. Across the board, there are gaps, uncertainties and questions. How will they replace the older members of the squad? Where do some of the current younger stars fit in? Can X succeed Y?. Perhaps...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Real Madrid overrule Ancelotti for Man Utd, PSG target Varane

New Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has been overruled in his plans for Raphael Varane. With skipper Sergio Ramos' departure now confirmed, Ancelotti had wanted to keep hold of Varane, despite his unwillingness to consider new contract talks. But Gazzetta dello Sport says Ancelotti has been told to forget it...