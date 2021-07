Paris Hilton is in love! Ahead of her upcoming reality television show on Peacock, Hilton spoke all about fiance Carter Reum and their *surprise!* televised wedding in a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight on June 20th at the Tribeca Festival. "I've never been with someone who loves and supports me so much, and lifts me up, and isn't intimidated," she said mid-blush in regards to Reum, who got down on one knee earlier this year. "I've never met a man like this in my life," she added.