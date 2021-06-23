Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Tragic wreck shatters life’s work at Alabama girl’s home

By alabamanow
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXMDh_0acwTIhG00

Caring for abused and neglected girls is Candice Gulley’s life work, and that’s what she was doing when she helped load vans from an Alabama children’s home for a trip to the beach. The kids walked on the sand, ate seafood and threw an early, dinosaur-themed fourth birthday party for her son, Ben, during a week on the coast.

With Gulley behind the wheel of a van headed back to the home as Tropical Storm Claudette blew through the South, the trip ended in a cataclysmic crash. The van was caught in a chain-reaction wreck on a rain-slick interstate that involved 17 vehicles, seven of which caught fire — some reduced to twisted, burned-out hulks. Two of Gulley’s own children and two nephews were among the 10 dead.

The lone survivor in her van, Gulley was recovering from her physical injuries Tuesday, which would have been Ben’s birthday. One relative made an appeal on social media for people to pray for Gulley; another posted a video of the little boy as a tribute.

Gulley said last month that she had a tough childhood which left her “clinging to God” after her father’s suicide when she was just 8, but the added emotional trauma of the crash is hard to fathom.

Social work is a notoriously tough job, but Gulley relished the challenge at the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a Christian-based group home where she and her husband, Tommy, began working and living a decade ago after years in youth ministry in Mobile, their hometown.

Gulley has a “God-given ability to relate to children in a positive way,” said Jerry Ferguson, a pastor who worked with the ranches for 30 years and hired the Gulleys as house parents.

“She was genuine. She had the ability to relate to children at their level, that was very important,” Ferguson said

Known as “mom and pop” to the girls, the couple would play games with their charges, take them on trips and horse rides, all while pushing them to excel in school and showing unconditional love and support, he recalled. For some of the girls, he said, it was the first taste of a supportive family life.

“Lots of our kids were in situations where the people who were supposed to love them the most did the most harm to them,” Ferguson said.

In a Facebook live interview in May, Gulley described both her own life and the ranch, which she said is different from other foster care operations.

“Really, I think what sets us apart is it’s a family. Kids come and they go, but once they set roots down at the ranch, we’re your family,” Gulley said. In a way, the beach trip was like a family vacation: girls from troubled homes who often come to consider one another sisters traveling with stand-in parents.

The wreck killed Gulley’s 16-year-old daughter, Isabella, and 3-year-old Ben. Her two nephews, 12-year-old Josiah Dunnavant and 8-year-old Nicholas Dunnavant, who lived near Mobile, also were killed.

“They were just all sweet loving children,” Candice Gulley’s aunt, Desiree Bishop, told FOX10.

“It’s a high price to pay. It just comes in waves of grief, just waves of grief,” she said.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the wreck, which also killed four ranch residents who’ve not been publicly identified, as well as Cody Fox of Tennessee and his 9-month-old daughter, Ariana. But witnesses said the road was wet because of Claudette, and authorities said vehicles may have hydroplaned.

Someone pulled Gulley out of the wreckage on Interstate 65, but no one else in the van could be saved. She was hospitalized afterward.

Gulley, who has five children including a daughter adopted from the ranch, took over as director in 2019 after her predecessor departed for another position. She’d previously worked as a house parent, serving as a fill-in mom and mentor to girls who arrived at the home because of abandonment, abuse or neglect.

Sometimes families are too broke to care for a child; other times a girl must be removed from her home because of drug abuse by parents, said Michael Smith, chief executive of Alabama Youth Homes. But Gulley is there for them all, helping teach the importance of well-done chores and finished schoolwork while sharing her own steadying faith in God.

As director, she oversees ranch management, staff and helps with fundraising.

“We create an environment that has structure, that has stability,” she said in the Facebook interview.

After missing out on events including annual beach trips because of the pandemic, the girls and ranch workers looked forward to the break at the coast, Smith said. They all packed into two vans and loaded a trailer with suitcases for the trip to Gulf Shores, where Smith said he met the group for lunch four days before the crash.

“They get to pick the place they want to go out eat,” he said. “We had a really good time. The girls had a ball.”

The crash sent shockwaves through Camp Hill and Reeltown, the rural communities closest to the home located on a two-lane road about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery.

Terrie Webster, who works at a store near the ranch, said a woman she knows who works as a house parent at the home would have been on the van if not for a late change of plans. Webster said she can’t begin to understand the pain caused by the wreck.

“It’s awful. I can’t even imagine,” Webster said.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, who worked with Gulley over her nearly 11 years at the ranch, said Gulley always worries about her girls and their accomplishments are her proudest moments.

“Words can’t express what she is going through,” he said. “Knowing Candice like I do, she is worried about the girls and the ranch, too.”

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
570
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
State
Tennessee State
Tallapoosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Gulf Shores, AL
Tallapoosa County, AL
Accidents
Tallapoosa County, AL
Society
County
Tallapoosa County, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Drug Abuse#Accident#Christian#Alabama Youth Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Facebook
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Manhunt for Alabama shooting suspect over

The manhunt for an Alabama shooting suspect is over. CrimeStoppers announced that Cleophus Tolliver, 41, of Montgomery was taken into custody Thursday. CrimeStoppers says an anonymous tip led authorities to Tolliver at a hotel in Tallassee. Tolliver was wanted on a charge of second-degree assault from a June 1 shooting...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama officials: 14 arrests made during two-week long drug sweep

Alabama authorities arrested 14 suspects in a drug sting that lasted two weeks. The SAFE Task Force, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office — Selma Police Department, the Drug Task Force, the state tactical team all participated in the drug operation. Sixteen grams of marijuana, five grams of heroin and fentanyl and 50 grams of cocaine, several guns and cash were found.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Helicopter pilot killed in Alabama crash

An agricultural pilot was killed in Alabama when the helicopter he was flying crashed in an unincorporated community near Sylacauga, authorities said. Zachary Warren Pourciau, 30, of Ventress, Louisiana, was spraying pesticides in the Town of Alpine when the Bell Helicopter OH-58A crashed about 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Reward offered in Alabama killing of Georgia prison worker

An anti-crime group offered a $2,500 reward Wednesday for information that leads to an arrest in the death of a Georgia prison worker who was shot to death in Alabama. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers put up the reward in the killing of Airreyon Trice, who was slain in Phenix City, just across the Chattahoochee River from Columbus, Georgia, in 2019.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama police seize drugs made to look like cookies, candy

Alabama police are alerting parents after a drug bust turned up marijuana and edibles packaged to resemble real cookies and candy. Dominic C. Davis was placed into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree marijuana possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Mobile Police announced the arrest and...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama doctor accused of being a peeping Tom has medical license revoked

Alabama health regulators have permanently revoked the medical license of a Birmingham-area doctor arrested last year for voyeurism. The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission announced the disciplinary move Thursday against Paul D. Roller, who was arrested in July 2020 on two counts of aggravated criminal surveillance for “allegedly observing or attempting to observe one or more women in their homes without their consent.”