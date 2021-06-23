Noodling rush returns to big stage

The adrenaline rush of grabbing hold and catching a big one came back to the big stage as the Okie Noodling Tournament returned to Pauls Valley this past weekend.

After a year away because of the pandemic the unique event bringing together noodlers with the large catfish they caught by hand brought in plenty of folks to the local Wacker Park.

It all started with a free concert Friday night followed by a full day on Saturday, June 19 of noodling related activities.

Fish ranged from more than 60 pounds to just under three as the winners of the 2021 tournament are:

• Biggest Fish – Nathan Williams, 63.31 pounds.

• Smallest Fish – Cotie Bennett, 2.62 pounds.

Natural Division

• 1st – Nathan Williams, 63.31 pounds.

• 2nd – Clay Armstrong, 52.77 pounds.

• 3rd – Sammy Cooper Sr., 49.82 pounds.

• 4th – Jacob Pearson, 47.65 pounds.

• 5th – Grant Armstrong, 47.10 pounds.

• 6th – Daniel Cruz, 44.57 pounds.

Scuba Division

• 1st – Nikki Beshirs, 59.04 pounds.

• 2nd – Kyle Draper, 58.79 pounds.

• 3rd – Caleb Beshirs, 53.67 pounds.

• 4th – Jesse Chambers, 52.64 pounds.

• 5th – Dreik Chumley, 49.79 pounds.

• 6th – Lexi Walck, 47.75 pounds.

Top Female Noodler – Nikki Beshirs, 59.04 pounds.

Top Female Runner-Up – Lexi Walck, 47.75 pounds.

Top Youth Noodler – Grant Armstrong, 47.10 pounds.

Top Youth Runner-Up – Eli Hobson, 39.90 pounds.

Okie Noodling Queen – Sarah Thomas.