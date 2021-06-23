Cancel
Music

Skillet Announce Fall 2021 Headline Tour

By Bryan Joe Corder
ignitemusicmag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMULTI-PLATINUM ROCKERS SKILLET ANNOUNCE FALL 2021 U.S. HEADLINE TOUR DATES. SKILLET, one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century who have garnered two Grammy nominations and are a member of the Pandora Billionaires Club, have announced Fall 2021 U.S. headline tour dates. Adelitas Way will serve as main support. The trek, dubbed “The Aftermath Tour,” kicks off September 12 in Chicago and runs through October 22 in St. Louis. All dates are below. “Touring is back and we’re ready to rock,” says Skillet frontman John Cooper. “This will be our first tour with VIP since we paused for 2020. I’m ready to get out there and interact with our fans again. We’re thrilled to have Adelitas Way joining us too. I’m counting down the days.”

ignitemusicmag.com
