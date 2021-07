CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures tumbled on Tuesday on forecasts for beneficial rains in dry crop-growing areas of North and South Dakota, traders said. * Expectations for wetter weather temporarily eased concerns about the U.S. spring wheat crop suffering from drought. * Analysts expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to rate 19% of the drought-hit spring wheat crop as good to excellent in a weekly crop-progress report, down 1 percentage point from last week, according to a Reuters survey. * Analysts expect the USDA to show the harvest of winter wheat as 47% complete, up from 33% a week earlier. They forecast the USDA will rate 48% of the winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat ended down 26-3/4 cents at $6.26 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was 35-1/2 cents lower at $5.83-3/4 a bushel. * MGEX September spring wheat was 45-1/2 cents weaker at $7.93-1/4 and touched a two-week low after setting a contract high last week. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)